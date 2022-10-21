Read full article on original website
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
The Lincoln 337 c.i. “FAThead”
We’ve all got a first, right? Many moons ago, my first real custom was a 1949 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Coupe, which was fixed up into a custom over many years and on a very limited budget. The car was equipped with the largest displacement flathead V8 motor that Ford ever created… The 337 c.i. behemoth known as the 8EL (in 1949 – 1951 Lincolns) and 8EQ (in Ford F-7 and F-8 trucks). For many years I kept this massive flathead alive and running in my car, largely because this young man was too broke to rebuild it, but also because it was an unusual motor for a custom. When I would pop the hood at the A&W in Paso, there were always a few ‘what the heck is that thing?!’ stares… Unfortunately cool aluminum heads and dual carb intakes for this engine were very rare and ungodly expensive, so she just ran dual glasspacks and chrome head bolt covers!
Grady-White Adventure 218
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Salt Water Sportsman email newsletter. Subscribe to Salt Water Sportsman magazine for $19 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The new Adventure 218 from Grady-White represents an all new design of the iconic walkaround, first introduced in the 70s. While maintaining beloved aspects of the walkaround cuddy layout, Grady-White reengineered the 218 to increase usable space while transitioning to sleeker lines and modernized details. A broader beam, 5 inches wider than the 208, represents the largest of any 21-foot boat in its class today. LOA has been stretched to 21 feet, 3 inches, nearly a foot longer than the 208. The cabin interior includes cozy cushions with spacious storage hatches below, as well as a covered head to the starboard side. Two side windows and a forward hatch keep the cabin ventilated. An extended and modernized helm dashboard provides ample space for today’s electronics. There’s a 31-gallon livewell and two insulated fish boxes, 120 quarts at starboard and 126 quarts at port. The walkaround layout makes fishing easy. Two swim platforms are integrated into the transom. Riding on Grady’s exclusive SeaV2 hull design, the 218 is rated for a single Yamaha outboard up to 250 hp.
