Farm Progress America, October 24, 2022
Max Armstrong discusses the rise in agritourism which brings urban folks to rural areas. Max notes that with that urban market coming closer to the farm can bring more income to the farm. He discusses the need for farmers to think about those activities to the farm that match your operation’s capabilities. Before embarking on an agritourism business farmers should look at the potential risks and hazards on the farm and work on ways to mitigate them.
This Week in Agribusiness, Oct. 22, 2022
It's gathering time for FFA, as members head to the National FFA Convention. Max talks to Lisa Homer, senior communications manager, FMC Group, about mental health and safety, as well as normalizing diagnoses and how FMC is working with organizations to break the stigma of mental health. Walter Kunisch, senior...
Feedlots, turning the corner?
The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report pegged the October 1 cattle on feed inventory at 11.449 million head, down 0.9 percent year over year. This is the first year over year decrease in the monthly on-feed inventory since December 2021. Among the largest feedlot states, on-feed totals in Texas and Nebraska remain higher year over year, up 3.3 and 3.8 percent respectively while feedlot totals are down in Kansas, 6.7 percent lower year over year and Colorado, down 5.3 percent from last year.
