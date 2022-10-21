Read full article on original website
Related
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
CNET
OnePlus Nord N300 Budget Phone Launching in November for $228
OnePlus is launching its new budget 5G phone, the Nord N300, next month at T-Mobile and Metro starting from just $228. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 48-megapixel camera. It has 64GB of internal storage that's expandable up to 1TB.
CNET
Apple Hikes Prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple One Bundle, First In Years
Apple on Monday said it will begin raising prices on its popular Apple Music and Apple TV Plus video subscription services, as well as its Apple One bundle, marking the first major price increase in the US from the iPhone maker in years. Apple is raising prices by about $1...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
Motorola Edge (2022) vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?
Does the OnePlus 10T, with its flagship-quality chip and strategic downgrades, beat the Motorola Edge 2022 with its cutting-edge display?
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Review: If Only Every Sequel Was This Good
Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design Controls Sound Quality Noise Cancelation Battery Life The Verdict The wireless earbud space is starting to get crowded, but you can break down some of the competitors into a few different categories. There are budget-friendly brands like JLab and Anker, audio-focused companies like Bowers & Wilkins and Sennheiser, and tech-first brands like Apple and Google. Bose occupies an odd place in the market, because they charge premium prices but aren’t an audiophile brand, and they’re not a tech brand, either. But their brand new QuietComfort Earbuds II are a reminder of what Bose does best; craft stylish products with a crowd-pleasing...
pocketnow.com
Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Which one should you buy?
On October 6, 2022, Google officially introduced its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed the Pixel Watch. Many of us had been waiting for the Pixel Watch, which was reportedly under development for more than four years, and the smartwatch is finally available for purchase. While we have already compared the Pixel Watch to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in this article, we’ll compare the Google smartwatch to the Apple Watch Series 8 and see which wearable you should buy.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs QuietComfort Earbuds: which are better?
Bose makes some of the best ANC wireless earbuds in the business, but which pair of QuietComfort earbuds should you go for?
Edifier W240TN earbud review: Fancy specs aren’t everything
The Edifier W240TNs have a very plain bullet-style earbud design, but the hardware tucked away inside is much less run-of-the-mill. Rather than a single speaker driver, Edifier has opted for a 6mm and 10mm coaxial driver combo. Multiple drivers are less surprising in wired in-ear monitors, and this same coaxial arrangement is common with automotive speakers.
daystech.org
Razer Edge handheld Android console announced
RazerCon 2022 kicked off through the weekend and immediately CEO Min-Liang Tan formally introduced the corporate’s first handheld Android gaming console – the Razer Edge. The machine was teased late final month and is the primary commercially obtainable 5G handheld console with assist for sub-6 Ghz and mmWave connectivity. The 5G variations will probably be unique to Verizon and also will assist the LTE, UMTS, Global LTE and LTE Cat 22 bands.
CNET
iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple is now dropping the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements, iOS 16.1 also brings several new features, including Live Activities for sports and other real-time events, iCloud Shared Photo Library for more easily sharing photos and videos with friends and family, a few Clean Energy Charging options to cut down your carbon footprint and more.
Best wireless earbuds 2022: budget and premium
Our pick of the best wireless earbuds look, feel and sound the part – we've rounded up our favourites for all budgets.
Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears
No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
laptopmag.com
V-Moda Crossfade 3 Wireless review
The Crossfade 3 Wireless upholds V-Moda’s excellent sound and craftsmanship, becoming the brand’s best offering in quite a while. Continuing their pre-holiday rollout, V-Moda recently launched the newest version of their most popular headphones to date. Introducing the Crossfade 3 Wireless. These headphones blend dual diaphragm 50mm drivers, carefully tuned components, and hi-fi wireless audio into an ultramodern design composed mostly of premium metal and leather.
Deal discounts Haylou headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches up to $40 off
Did the Amazon Early Access pass you by last week without taking advantage of the great deals on offer? Well fear not, Haylou has just announced head-turning discounts on three of their finest products. With these high-performance gadgets available for a quickfire five days only, you’ll want to act fast.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Best cheap noise-canceling headphones 2022
Whether you have an upcoming flight or frequently work at a nearby coffee shop, having a trusty pair of noise-canceling headphones is a must. These are our favorite picks that won't break the bank.
Comments / 0