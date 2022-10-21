ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

OnePlus Nord N300 Budget Phone Launching in November for $228

OnePlus is launching its new budget 5G phone, the Nord N300, next month at T-Mobile and Metro starting from just $228. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 48-megapixel camera. It has 64GB of internal storage that's expandable up to 1TB.
Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
SPY

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Review: If Only Every Sequel Was This Good

Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design Controls Sound Quality Noise Cancelation Battery Life The Verdict The wireless earbud space is starting to get crowded, but you can break down some of the competitors into a few different categories. There are budget-friendly brands like JLab and Anker, audio-focused companies like Bowers & Wilkins and Sennheiser, and tech-first brands like Apple and Google. Bose occupies an odd place in the market, because they charge premium prices but aren’t an audiophile brand, and they’re not a tech brand, either. But their brand new QuietComfort Earbuds II are a reminder of what Bose does best; craft stylish products with a crowd-pleasing...
pocketnow.com

Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Which one should you buy?

On October 6, 2022, Google officially introduced its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed the Pixel Watch. Many of us had been waiting for the Pixel Watch, which was reportedly under development for more than four years, and the smartwatch is finally available for purchase. While we have already compared the Pixel Watch to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in this article, we’ll compare the Google smartwatch to the Apple Watch Series 8 and see which wearable you should buy.
Android Police

Edifier W240TN earbud review: Fancy specs aren’t everything

The Edifier W240TNs have a very plain bullet-style earbud design, but the hardware tucked away inside is much less run-of-the-mill. Rather than a single speaker driver, Edifier has opted for a 6mm and 10mm coaxial driver combo. Multiple drivers are less surprising in wired in-ear monitors, and this same coaxial arrangement is common with automotive speakers.
daystech.org

Razer Edge handheld Android console announced

RazerCon 2022 kicked off through the weekend and immediately CEO Min-Liang Tan formally introduced the corporate’s first handheld Android gaming console – the Razer Edge. The machine was teased late final month and is the primary commercially obtainable 5G handheld console with assist for sub-6 Ghz and mmWave connectivity. The 5G variations will probably be unique to Verizon and also will assist the LTE, UMTS, Global LTE and LTE Cat 22 bands.
CNET

iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple is now dropping the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements, iOS 16.1 also brings several new features, including Live Activities for sports and other real-time events, iCloud Shared Photo Library for more easily sharing photos and videos with friends and family, a few Clean Energy Charging options to cut down your carbon footprint and more.
Rolling Stone

Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears

No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
laptopmag.com

V-Moda Crossfade 3 Wireless review

The Crossfade 3 Wireless upholds V-Moda’s excellent sound and craftsmanship, becoming the brand’s best offering in quite a while. Continuing their pre-holiday rollout, V-Moda recently launched the newest version of their most popular headphones to date. Introducing the Crossfade 3 Wireless. These headphones blend dual diaphragm 50mm drivers, carefully tuned components, and hi-fi wireless audio into an ultramodern design composed mostly of premium metal and leather.

