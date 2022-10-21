Spanish utility Iberdrola has recorded strong performances from its international assets, mainly the US and Brazil, driving its net profit up in the first nine months of 2022. Between January and September 2021, the company’s net profit increased to €3.1 billion (US$3.1 billion), up 29% from the corresponding period of 2021 when its net profit fell 10.2%. Meanwhile, its earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached €9.53 billion, up 17% from January to September 2021.

