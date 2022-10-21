Read full article on original website
PV Tech
US solar and battery storage developer Mission Clean Energy acquired by asset manager Wafra
A controlling interest in US developer Mission Clean Energy has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by alternative asset management group Wafra. Mission Clean Energy is a recently launched company developing clean energy projects, focusing manly on utility-scale solar PV and battery storage. It has a claimed pipeline of 3GW of projects in various North American territories.
PV Tech
White House praises Lightsource bp for US clean energy investments
The White House has praised Lightsource bp for “driving demand for made-in-America solar” via building 2GW of clean energy, representing more than US$2.1 billion of investments across the US. The mention came as part of a discussion of the Clean Energy Buyers Institute’s ‘Decarbonizing Industrial Supply Chain Energy’...
PV Tech
Borosil completes 86% stake acquisition of glass manufacturer Interfloat
Indian solar glass manufacturer Borosil Renewables has acquired a 86% stake in Interfloat Group expanding its customer base in Europe. With the acquisition of its European peer, the Indian manufacturer increases its solar glass output by 66% to 750 tonnes per day (TPD), which will increase to 1,300 TPD in Q4 2022 with the commissioning of a new furnace of 550 TPD in India.
PV Tech
Strong performance in the US and Brazil sees Iberdrola’s net profit jump
Spanish utility Iberdrola has recorded strong performances from its international assets, mainly the US and Brazil, driving its net profit up in the first nine months of 2022. Between January and September 2021, the company’s net profit increased to €3.1 billion (US$3.1 billion), up 29% from the corresponding period of 2021 when its net profit fell 10.2%. Meanwhile, its earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached €9.53 billion, up 17% from January to September 2021.
PV Tech
Statkraft predicts ‘significantly’ more solar PV in Europe following Ukraine invasion
Europe solar’s annual capacity will “significantly” increase after the invasion of Ukraine, according to a report from energy giant Stakraft. The company’s latest Low Emissions Scenario estimates that solar PV installs will rise to 45-52GW per year towards 2030, up from previous analysis expecting 33GW per year before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
PV Tech
Chinese PV wafer companies post massive profits as competition heats up, with larger wafers expected to dominate by 2025
Typically the terrain of LONGi Green Energy, which has dominated the market for the past six years, the solar wafer production field in China is becoming increasingly competitive, with other companies keen to capitalise on the high demand for silicon wafers. TCL Zhonghuan is now competing “neck-and-neck” with LONGi, while...
PV Tech
Australia reveals federal budget containing US$16 billion in clean energy investments
Australia’s recently elected Labor government has revealed the country’s federal budget for the next four years, which includes roughly AU$25 billion (US$16.02 billion) in clean energy investments and has been designed to alleviate cost of living pressures by boosting clean energy deployment. That was the verdict of the...
PV Tech
Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement
Lightsource bp and the wholesale power provide Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) have unveiled their 130MW Black Bear Solar project that will provide electricity to AMEA’s 11 member public power utilities. Billed as “one of Alabama’s largest solar farms” and located 15 miles from AMEA’s headquarters, Black Bear will...
PV Tech
Asian Development Bank finances construction of Bhutan’s first utility-scale solar PV project
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$18.26 million financing package for the construction of Bhutan’s first utility-scale solar PV plant. The financing consists of a US$8.26 million concessional loan and a US$10 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, while the government of Bhutan will contribute US$990,000 to the project.
