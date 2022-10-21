Read full article on original website
Former Perry Police Chief becomes U.S. Marshal for Middle District of Georgia
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Former Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn has joined the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the United States as the new U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia. “I consider it an honor to join the ranks of the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency,”...
Georgia Veteran is gifted a new home in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — Sergeant Mark Smith served in Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps, until his third combat tour in 2016 when he stepped on a land mine and lost his leg. After rehab and a new prosthetic, he still faces chronic knee and back pain while working as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
Georgia trooper who starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies
DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career,...
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant
CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
Man airlifted to hospital for burns after Houston County mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews battled a large fire at a mobile home in Houston County Sunday night. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stone, the fire was at a home in the 2800 block of Highway 341 shortly after 9:40 p.m. The first calls to 911 indicated the back side and the roof of the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Stoner says everyone was able to get out before firefighters got there, however, one man was treated by EMS for burns and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.
'Works really well for us': Custom tiny homes are new, affordable option
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Tiny homes - they're exactly what they sound like. They are homes, 500 square feet or smaller, with everything you'll need in it -- but a fraction of the cost of a regular sized one. Folks at the Southeastern Tiny Homes Festival in Wilkinson County...
Funds from 'The Fly Infestation' concert donated to Macon Health Clinic
MACON, Ga. — Earlier in October, 13WMAZ reported on "The Fly Infestation" benefit concert hosted after the death of Jason Laster, better known as J-Fly, a man beloved by Macon's music community. The concert was held October 15 at The Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue. It honored J-Fly as...
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins after suspected drive-by shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by shooting and a chase involving a Warner Robins Police Officer. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they were dispatched to a Peachtree Circle address around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe a home there was the target of a drive-by shooting. Officers saw the suspects driving away from the house, so they chased after them. The vehicle the suspects were in eventually collided with the officer's police car on Woodland Drive, less than three miles from where the shooting happened.
'It's an amazing place to visit': Tour hosted of Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Sunday, folks in Macon got a tour of one of the city's most historical cemeteries. The Historic Macon Foundation invited families and friends to visit the Rose Hill Cemetery for a live tour. The tour started at 2 p.m. this afternoon and carried on for about...
Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years
MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
'We want to make a difference': Macon woman creates street sign honoring longtime pastor
MACON, Ga. — If you're driving down Houston Avenue, you will soon see three signs dedicated to the Cochran native Ike E. Mack. Mack has been preaching since June 1, 1986. He says helping people and preaching to those who come to his church, Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, are his main goals. He says he is humbled to have a street named after him.
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county. Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”
Commissioner wants to pump the breaks on speed cameras after giving it the green light
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Take your pick. "[There's] cameras are on Williamson road, Heath road, Anthony road, Upper River road, Shearling drive. Forsyth road, or Napier Ave." Cause chances are the some of the speeding cameras in Macon have already picked up on you. "For a speeding ticket going over 5...
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
