ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Georgia Veteran is gifted a new home in Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — Sergeant Mark Smith served in Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps, until his third combat tour in 2016 when he stepped on a land mine and lost his leg. After rehab and a new prosthetic, he still faces chronic knee and back pain while working as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
COCHRAN, GA
WMAZ

Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
11Alive

Georgia trooper who starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies

DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career,...
DUBLIN, GA
KRMG

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
wgxa.tv

Man airlifted to hospital for burns after Houston County mobile home fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews battled a large fire at a mobile home in Houston County Sunday night. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stone, the fire was at a home in the 2800 block of Highway 341 shortly after 9:40 p.m. The first calls to 911 indicated the back side and the roof of the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Stoner says everyone was able to get out before firefighters got there, however, one man was treated by EMS for burns and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins after suspected drive-by shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by shooting and a chase involving a Warner Robins Police Officer. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they were dispatched to a Peachtree Circle address around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe a home there was the target of a drive-by shooting. Officers saw the suspects driving away from the house, so they chased after them. The vehicle the suspects were in eventually collided with the officer's police car on Woodland Drive, less than three miles from where the shooting happened.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years

MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county. Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”
JONES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy