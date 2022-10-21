Read full article on original website
Brehm’s October schedule offers fun for everyone
The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. The Library will host Books for Treats from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26. There will be free books! Books are brain candy. Make sure to wear your costumes. This event is part of the annual Downtown Development Trick or Treat event.
Centralia BPW chooses Woman and Boss of the Year
The Centralia Business and Professional Woman’s Club has named their Woman and Boss of the Year at a reception Wednesday night at the Barking Lot. The Woman of the Year is Sheree Jones who was totally taken off guard. “I am humbled, just humbled. I try to make a...
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup
(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
Centralia & Mt. Vernon Community Gardens thrive
The Centralia Community Garden, located at the Marion County Housing Authority property on Sycamore between Rexford and Haussler, has been growing very well. The Mt. Vernon Community Garden, located at Veteran’s Memorial Park, has also been growing great as well. Local United Way members and the community garden organizers are proud of this opportunity to provide fresh foods to surrounding communities and are thankful for the University of Illinois Extension Office and their continued support with this project.
