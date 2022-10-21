Read full article on original website
theshoppersweekly.com
Centralia & Mt. Vernon Community Gardens thrive
The Centralia Community Garden, located at the Marion County Housing Authority property on Sycamore between Rexford and Haussler, has been growing very well. The Mt. Vernon Community Garden, located at Veteran’s Memorial Park, has also been growing great as well. Local United Way members and the community garden organizers are proud of this opportunity to provide fresh foods to surrounding communities and are thankful for the University of Illinois Extension Office and their continued support with this project.
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka, Salem, Sandoval, Kell, Jefferson Fire, and Mt. Vernon City all now have fire bans in place
The Iuka Fire Protection District has now joined Salem Fire Protection District and several other fire departments in putting a burn ban into effect due to the elevated fire risk from dry and windy conditions. Sandoval implemented a burn ban on Saturday night. All are until further notice. The Kell...
theshoppersweekly.com
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup
(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
advantagenews.com
Holliday vs Velloff for Madison County Board District 8
The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff. Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z...
theshoppersweekly.com
Brehm’s October schedule offers fun for everyone
The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. The Library will host Books for Treats from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26. There will be free books! Books are brain candy. Make sure to wear your costumes. This event is part of the annual Downtown Development Trick or Treat event.
edglentoday.com
Madison County to Start $3.1 Million In Renovation Work To Make Way For Office Relocations
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County to start $3.1 million in renovation work at the Administration and annex buildings so it can relocate the Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices. Probation relocated its offices from the Administration Building to a space at 200 Clay Street on Monday, where it...
recordpatriot.com
Collinsville church sets Fall Festival
COLLINSVILLE – Revive USA, 1105 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville will host a fall festival from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The free event will feature a bonfire, bouncy house, games, candy, and more. Bring your whole family. Here's what else is happening in the area:. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25.
recordpatriot.com
Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville
A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
theshoppersweekly.com
Centralia BPW chooses Woman and Boss of the Year
The Centralia Business and Professional Woman’s Club has named their Woman and Boss of the Year at a reception Wednesday night at the Barking Lot. The Woman of the Year is Sheree Jones who was totally taken off guard. “I am humbled, just humbled. I try to make a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson Fire Protection District handles five fire calls on Saturday
The Jefferson County Fire Protection District handled five fire calls on Saturday, including extinguishing three in violation of the district’s fire ban before they could spread and become a problem. The largest fire occurred early Sunday morning when a fire to burn off brush on the Triston Hawkins property...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 52-year-old Salem woman for alleged battery, disorderly conduct, and driving on a suspended license following a disturbance that began outside her home Friday afternoon. Police reports indicate Margie Woodward of the 500 block of East Olive was outside her home yelling towards a neighbor. When the neighbor went to her yard to find out what was wrong, Woodward allegedly struck her. Woodward then reportedly got in her car, spun her tires, and left at a high rate of speed northbound on North Marion Street. She then reportedly traveled through East Lawn Cemetery at a high rate of speed before officers lost sight of her vehicle. When another officer spotted her later, he followed her home and she was arrested without further incident. Woodward was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was later released on a notice to appear in court.
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)
(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department will be switching the disinfectant in the water distribution system from free chloramine back to the normalchloramines next Wednesday, October 26th. The free chloramine was used over the past couple of weeks in conjunction with the City’s biannual hydrant flushing. Water customers may still notice a change in the taste of the water until all the free chloramine is completely out of the lines.
Donation box stolen ahead of Howl’oween Pet Parade fundraiser
A tail-wagging good time in downtown Belleville was marred by an unfortunate act of petty theft as the Belleville Area Humane Society put on its annual Howl'oween Pet Parade and pre-party.
WAND TV
Jersey Mike's Subs opening this week in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in Effingham Wednesday. It will open at 1000 W. Fayette Ave. Franchise owner Michael Lanman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 to support Effingham High School Athletics & St. Anthony High School Athletics.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
southernillinoisnow.com
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
wlds.com
Woman Arrested For Toddler’s Death in Southern Macoupin County
A Carlinville woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in Southern Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later a 3-year old male child was deceased.
wfcnnews.com
Morning fire destroys Benton home
BENTON - A morning house fire is under investigation in Benton. Crews for first called to the scene this morning in the 400 block of East Smith Street. The home was reportedly vacant at the time of the fire. An investigation is ongoing into exactly what caused the fire to start.
