ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments

Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
BOND COUNTY, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Centralia & Mt. Vernon Community Gardens thrive

The Centralia Community Garden, located at the Marion County Housing Authority property on Sycamore between Rexford and Haussler, has been growing very well. The Mt. Vernon Community Garden, located at Veteran’s Memorial Park, has also been growing great as well. Local United Way members and the community garden organizers are proud of this opportunity to provide fresh foods to surrounding communities and are thankful for the University of Illinois Extension Office and their continued support with this project.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire

A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
MARION COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Holliday vs Velloff for Madison County Board District 8

The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff. Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Jefferson Fire Protection District handles five fire calls on Saturday

The Jefferson County Fire Protection District handled five fire calls on Saturday, including extinguishing three in violation of the district’s fire ban before they could spread and become a problem. The largest fire occurred early Sunday morning when a fire to burn off brush on the Triston Hawkins property...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Edwardsville under boil order until further notice

A boil order for Edwardsville was issued Friday after a brief power outage at a nearby water treatment plant. The affected areas include properties using city water services west of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and Reserve, as well as properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Collinsville church sets Fall Festival

COLLINSVILLE – Revive USA, 1105 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville will host a fall festival from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The free event will feature a bonfire, bouncy house, games, candy, and more. Bring your whole family. Here's what else is happening in the area:. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
MARION, IL
recordpatriot.com

Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville

A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
AOL Corp

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash on southern Illinois highway

A 31-year-old woman from Marion died in a three-vehicle crash Friday on a southern Illinois highway, according to authorities. Illinois State Police had not released the woman’s name as of Saturday afternoon because her family had not been notified, the agency said. It provided preliminary investigative details in a news release.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy