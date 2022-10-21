EXCLUSIVE: Former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is joining the cast for Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building in the recurring role of a documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora, Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam are working on. Williams is an activist/actor/entrepreneur and former high school teacher. He earned a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out this year and will next be seen in Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon, as well as in his return to Broadway for...

18 MINUTES AGO