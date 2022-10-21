Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal
Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage
Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine
Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
NATO will send 'hundreds' of signal-jammers to Ukraine to counter Russia's onslaught of explosive Iranian-made suicide drones
NATO is sending signal-jammers to Ukraine so it can counter Iranian-made suicide drones. The military alliance's chief said the systems will be delivered within the coming days. Russian forces in recent weeks have increased their use of the explosive and deadly drones. NATO is sending Ukraine signal-jammers so it can...
Putin may have used ‘pig’ drones packed with explosives to blow up Nord Stream gas pipeline in Bond-style plot
VLADIMIR Putin may have used a drones called "pigs" to blow four holes in his own Nord Stream gas pipelines, reports claim. In a plot closely echoing a classic Bond movie scene, Russian agents are feared to have packed explosives on robots used to clean and repair the inside of the undersea pipes.
americanmilitarynews.com
Macron tells world if Putin nukes Ukraine, France won’t nuke Russia
France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he would not use nuclear weapons against Russia in response to a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine. During an appearance on the French TV channel France 2, Macron explained that the “vital interests” of France would not be at stake if Russia dropped a nuclear bomb on Ukraine, according to Politico.
Business Insider
Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war
As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
The Jewish Press
Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3
Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine
Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Business Insider
The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air
The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
dronedj.com
Apparently, Ukraine has finally placed a machine gun on a drone in fight against Russia
We all knew this day was coming when someone, either Ukraine or Russia, would put a machine gun on a commercial drone to get the upper hand. However, a video shared on Twitter shows a DJI heavy-lift drone mounted with a small machine gun, showing just how crazy times are.
Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units
Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns
Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
