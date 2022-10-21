ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leeds trip gives us a chance to show our quality, says Fulham boss Marco Silva

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lytZE_0ihpVYvo00

Fulham boss Marco Silva says his players will relish their next Premier League challenge against Leeds on Sunday at a partisan Elland Road.

Silva’s side climbed up to ninth place in the table after Thursday’s 3-0 home win against Aston Villa , who sacked manager Steven Gerrard shortly after.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is under mounting pressure after his side’s winless run was extended to seven games with defeat at Leicester on the same night.

But Silva is wary of a Leeds backlash and cites their fervent home support as a key factor.

“After analysing our opponent, we know what type of team we will play against,” the Portuguese said.

“Even if they didn’t take the best results (from) the last few games, all of us know what it means to play at Elland Road, what type of atmosphere will be there.

“Everyone that loves football loves that type of environment. It’s another good opportunity for us to show our quality, our personality as a team, to deal well with that type of environment.”

The Cottagers notched their fourth league win of the season against Villa and sit six points above Leeds, who stayed out of the bottom three on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand.

Leeds slipped to a third straight defeat at Leicester but Silva insists their poor current form does not give his side an extra boost.

He said: “Not really. Our motivation comes from ourselves, from our desire to be playing at the level we are playing, to keep improving, to learn from some mistakes. This is our own motivation.

“I’m sure they want to react and we want to keep reacting as a team as well, for different circumstances.

“It’s up to us to prepare our players well, to recover well, because it’s a really short space between both games. We have to assess them, how they are, and prepare in the best way we can.”

Silva is hoping Aleksandar Mitrovic will be fit to resume after he was withdrawn late on against Villa to safeguard against aggravating an ongoing foot problem.

Injured trio Kenny Tete, Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon are expected to remain unavailable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics

Pep Guardiola was stuck for words to describe Erling Haaland’s latest goalscoring heroics as Manchester City returned to winning ways.The prolific Norwegian struck twice – including one from the penalty spot – as City bounced back from last week’s loss at Liverpool with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.The striker’s double took his tally since joining the club to a remarkable 22 from just 15 appearances.With 17 of those goals having come in the Premier League he is already, after 11 games, just six behind last season’s golden-boot winning total.“My English language is not big enough,” said...
The Independent

Aston Villa appoint former Villarreal and Arsenal boss Unai Emery as new head coach

Aston Villa have appointed Unai Emery as their new head coach. The former Arsenal manager takes over from Steven Gerrard at Villa Park and departs Spanish side Villarreal, who he guided to Champions League semi-finals last season and the Europa League title the previous year. Emery, who has also managed Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla, where he won three consecutive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016, will take over from 1 November. His first match in charge will therefore be a home fixture against Manchester United, with caretaker manager Aaron Danks expected to lead the side against Newcastle this weekend....
The Independent

Ruben Loftus-Cheek hopes improved form and fitness will help late World Cup bid

In-form Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said his physical condition has never been better as he revealed he recently spoke with tennis star Andy Murray about overcoming injury setbacks.Loftus-Cheek has started five of the Blues’ last six games under Graham Potter and retains hope of forcing his way into England’s World Cup squad.The 26-year-old, who is preparing to face RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, has endured a frustrating, stop-start career at Stamford Bridge amid a number of fitness issues.But he is once again threatening to finally fulfil the potential which saw him earn a place at the...
The Independent

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.Said Benrahma was recalled to the West Ham side for the visit of Bournemouth. The Algerian winger replaced Pablo Fornals in the only change from the 1-0 defeat at Liverpool. Bournemouth were unchanged from their midweek defeat at Southampton.West Ham: Fabiankski; Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Downes, Benrahma; ScamaccaBournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Fredericks, Christie, Billing, SolankeWe will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Man City manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on ‘whole package’ Jude Bellingham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham the “whole package” but suggested his development might have been stifled if he had stayed in England.The 19-year-old Bellingham scored against City in each of their last two meetings with Dortmund, albeit in losing causes as Guardiola’s side came from behind in both, and will be out to cause more problems in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.Bellingham followed the path of Jadon Sancho, who turned down a new City contract to join Dortmund in 2017 when he left boyhood club Birmingham for Westphalia two years ago, but the decision...
The Independent

Joe Allen hailed as ‘even more important’ to Wales than big-name duo

Danny Gabbidon says the potential World Cup loss of Joe Allen would probably be a bigger blow to Wales than if they lost Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale to injury.Swansea midfielder Allen, a mainstay of Wales’ 2016 and 2020 European Championship teams, has not played since sustaining hamstring damage against Hull on September 17.The Welsh club had initially hoped the injury was not serious, but Swansea boss Russell Martin said last week he could not give a “definitive answer” if the 72-times capped Allen will be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.Allen is set to undergo further scans this...
The Independent

Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.FootballKammy had a laugh.🤣😂 love it 😂🤣 https://t.co/UsXK9WX3Zb— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) October 24, 2022Gary Lineker was honoured.It was a great honour to receive the Manuel Vázquez Montalbán international journalism award in Barcelona. A place that will always be my second home. pic.twitter.com/RrWDBTRuaP— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2022Manchester United wished Michael Carrick well in his new job.👔 Best of luck in your first permanent managerial role, @Carras16.A magnificent...
The Independent

Chris Woakes confident he can play full part in England’s T20 World Cup campaign

Chris Woakes is confident of playing a full part at the T20 World Cup after taking a “risk” to be involved in England’s tournament-opening victory over Afghanistan.Woakes returned to the England set-up last month for the first time since the spring after an operation on his left knee but was doubtful to feature at Perth on Saturday with soreness in his right quad.He passed a fitness test to convince England he was ready and then collected a respectable one for 24 after bowling the penultimate over and three in the powerplay in his side’s five-wicket win.England might shuffle their bowling...
The Independent

The Independent

892K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy