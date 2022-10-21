Read full article on original website
'Milking Us For Every Dollar Spent': Netflix to Charge for Password Sharing Starting Early 2023
The streaming giant is testing new ways for users to share passwords.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
NBC Bay Area
‘House of the Dragon' Season One Finale Leaks Online
HBO is aware and "disappointed" after their highly anticipated season one finale to "House of the Dragon" has leaked to the internet. HBO blamed a distribution partner in the "EMEA," or Europe, Middle East, and Africa, region for the leak. The statement also stated that the series' tenth episode was only available on illegal torrent sites and that HBO is "aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet."
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
NBC Bay Area
Twitter Users, Watchdog Group Raise Concerns Over Elon Musk's Reported Layoffs Plan
Twitter users and watchdog groups are reacting to a report that Elon Musk plans to lay off most of the social media company’s workforce if and when he becomes owner. At Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, the talk of layoffs has caused a chill for the social media company. The...
NBC Bay Area
Upcoming Season of ‘The Crown' Sparks New Backlash Around Plot
Fans of “The Crown” are excitedly awaiting the fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning streaming drama, set to premiere on Nov. 9. But critics of the show aren’t fans of the timing — premiering just two months after the death of Britain’s beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II — or the fact that the dramatized plot is progressing toward more recent events and scandals that impact Britain’s already grieving royal family.
