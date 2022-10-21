ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

‘House of the Dragon' Season One Finale Leaks Online

HBO is aware and "disappointed" after their highly anticipated season one finale to "House of the Dragon" has leaked to the internet. HBO blamed a distribution partner in the "EMEA," or Europe, Middle East, and Africa, region for the leak. The statement also stated that the series' tenth episode was only available on illegal torrent sites and that HBO is "aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet."
NBC Bay Area

Upcoming Season of ‘The Crown' Sparks New Backlash Around Plot

Fans of “The Crown” are excitedly awaiting the fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning streaming drama, set to premiere on Nov. 9. But critics of the show aren’t fans of the timing — premiering just two months after the death of Britain’s beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II — or the fact that the dramatized plot is progressing toward more recent events and scandals that impact Britain’s already grieving royal family.

