Blackpink fans react to BST Hyde Park headline announcement

Fans of K-Pop group Blackpink are “so excited” by the news they’ll headliner British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park 2023.

The South Korean girl group, made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé, will make history as the first K-Pop act to headline a major UK festival.

The “How You Like That” singers will join the likes of Pink, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen at the festival in Hyde Park, London next July.

On Twitter, their fans – also known as “blinks” – have shared their excitement at the announcement.

“Blackpink’s BST Hyde Park festival performance is gonna be so fun. BlackPink KNOWS how to rock a festival,” one fan wrote.

“Blackpink headlining at BST at Hyde Park in London just shows how huge they are. To headline such a huge event in british history will go down in history!” wrote another.

“This is so huge for them! My girls stay winning,” said one fan. “We are so excited and ready for this,” added another.

One superfan has already booked her accommodation for the festival, writing: “I just booked a hotel for Blackpink BST!”

The band grew to prominence in 2016, and have over 27 billion views on YouTube for their hit songs like “Shut Down” and “Pink Venom”.

Their previous performances include Coachella festival in California in 2019, and a world tour across 17 countries from 2018 until 2020.

They are also embarking on another global tour and will perform in the UK in November and December.

Blackpink will perform at BST Hyde Park on Sunday 2 July 2023, and tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 27 October.

Tickets to see Blackpink’s performance at the British Summer Time (BST) festival can be bought here .