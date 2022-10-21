GMC Reveals 2024 Sierra EV with Estimated 400-mile Range, $107K Price Tag

The GMC brand of General Motors Co. in Detroit introduced the new Sierra EV, led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 with a GM-estimated 400-miles of range on a full charge and unique features made possible by the Ultium platform.

“This is the Denali of EVs — and a truck that is every bit a GMC,” says Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC. “That means it leaves nothing on the table when it comes to hauling, towing and overall power while unlocking even more possibilities around what a GMC pickup can offer.”

GMC will be the only brand to offer three all-electric trucks, with the Sierra EV joining the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV2. The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be available at launch in early 2024. GMC will introduce the Sierra EV AT4 and Elevation trims in the 2025 model year.

“The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is just the beginning,” says Aldred. “It will offer customers our very latest in technology, capability and luxury delivered in a way only GMC can do — with much more to come. From the Hummer EV super truck to the first-ever Sierra EV, GMC continues to write the next chapter in its future as a premium truck and SUV brand.”

The vehicles next-gen power is led by GM-estimated range of 400 miles on a full charge; GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque in Max Power mode; Onboard Power Station Pro turns Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source, with up to 10.2kilowatts of off-board power that can be used in a variety of situations; and 800 Volt DC Public Fast Charging capability at up to 350-kilowatts, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes.

Technology features include a 16.8-inch-diagonal freeform infotainment touchscreen; trailering-capable Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada; and customizable drive modes, including Max Power mode, which enables 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 4.5 seconds.

Also included is Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that both enables a more comfortable ride as well as the ability to raise or lower the truck by approximately two inches and EV-enabled propulsion technologies including Regen on Demand Braking, One-Pedal Driving, and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk.

Designers aimed to give the truck versatility through the utilization of the Ultium platform. The includes a GMC-first MultiPro Midgate expandable bed, which offers room for hauling longer items while still enabling room for a rear-seat passenger; an eTrunk that increases cargo room capability with lockable, weatherproof compartment at the front of the vehicle; and up to 9,500 pounds of max towing capacity.

The 2024 Sierra EV has been redesigned inside and out, including a panoramic fixed glass roof; authentic premium materials including grain-matched open-pore wood, aluminum, etched stainless steel, and more; and a sleek, modern interior crafted with attention to detail — from seat stitching to a streamlined dashboard.

“This truck is everything customers know about the Sierra, but is so much more,” says Nichole Kraatz, chief engineer of GM Battery Electric Trucks. “Leveraging GM’s dedicated Ultium pickup platform, it takes the Sierra franchise to new benchmarks of capability, versatility, and luxury — all in a zero-tailpipe-emissions package.”

When it comes to charging performance, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali includes a 19.2-kilowatt onboard AC charging module for home and public charging. It also features 800-volt DC Public Fast Charging capability of up to 350 kilowatts, enabling approximately 100 miles of range to be added in only 10 minutes.

Owners also have access to Ultium Charge 360, GM’s holistic approach to EV charging, designed to help simplify the overall charging experience, including access to more than 110,000 publicly available charging points in the U.S. and Canada.

“Without the need to work around a conventional propulsion system, there was an exciting opportunity to reimagine the Sierra EV with a refined yet bold, next-generation modern style and functionality,” says Sharon Gauci, executive director of Buick and GMC design.

“The Ultium platform allowed us to design what a truck can offer differently when it comes to appearance, spaciousness, and capability. It was an important goal for Sierra EV to be visually distinctive yet maintain the essence of GMC, and this can be seen in many elements inside and out. For example, the powerful front shield and strong, continuous body side with machined detailing.”

Deliveries of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 are expected to begin in early 2024, with a starting MSRP of $107,000. Further details for the full range of Sierra EV models will be announced closer to the start of production, with MSRPs starting around $50,000. Reservations for the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 are now open.

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be assembled with domestically and globally sourced parts at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly alongside the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV. Future Sierra EVs also will be assembled with domestically and globally sourced parts at GM’s Lake Orion Assembly in Lake Orion.

The post GMC Reveals 2024 Sierra EV with Estimated 400-mile Range, $107K Price Tag appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .