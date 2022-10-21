For the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, the Purdue United Way Campaign is first and foremost about participation – whether by giving or simply returning the pledge form without contributing. PVM United Way Campaign Division Lead Angela Pickett, executive assistant to the dean, emphasizes that staff and faculty can respond to the campaign in one of three ways: give a one-time donation, a recurring payroll deduction, or choose “I don’t wish to give.” Those who would like to contribute through the campaign but want their gifts to go outside of Tippecanoe County may designate the United Way agency in their own community.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO