purdue.edu
Time Running Out to Unite for United Way Participation, Whether Donating or Not
For the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, the Purdue United Way Campaign is first and foremost about participation – whether by giving or simply returning the pledge form without contributing. PVM United Way Campaign Division Lead Angela Pickett, executive assistant to the dean, emphasizes that staff and faculty can respond to the campaign in one of three ways: give a one-time donation, a recurring payroll deduction, or choose “I don’t wish to give.” Those who would like to contribute through the campaign but want their gifts to go outside of Tippecanoe County may designate the United Way agency in their own community.
purdue.edu
Students with Sights Set on International Horizons Turn Out for Global Engagement Fair
Each fall, the Purdue Veterinary Medicine Office of Global Engagement hosts an event that spotlights study abroad opportunities and recognizes the students who have taken advantage of them or are interested in doing so. The Global Engagement Fair offers a way for DVM and Veterinary Nursing students to mingle, have fun, and celebrate the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine’s global initiatives and opportunities. This year’s fair was held Friday evening, October 14, in the Veterinary Medical Library in Lynn Hall.
