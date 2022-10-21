Read full article on original website
Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building
WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made. D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because...
abc27.com
York County road closed for serious crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash closed a York County road for several hours on Sunday. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road was closed for approximately six hours...
mocoshow.com
Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian
Sunday 10/23 Update: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
wfmd.com
Rollover Crash On I-270 Leaves One Injured
That person was flown to a trauma center. Photos of crash from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Servcies. Frederick, Md (KM) A crash Friday on Interstate 270 near Baker Valley Road in the Urbana area injured one person. At around 11:14 AM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched...
mocoshow.com
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
Man hit by at least one car, killed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man died Saturday after at least one car hit him along part of Midcounty Highway. The Montgomery County Department of Police received a call that someone had been hit around 8:40 p.m. near Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road. When officers and members of Montgomery […]
NBC Washington
Hit-And-Run Seriously Injures Cyclist in Montgomery County: Police
A 19-year-old cyclist was struck in a hit-and-run in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities say. Rescue personnel responded to reports of a bicyclist struck by a car in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a release.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash
PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
Teen Airlifted After Being Struck By Westminster Driver In PA: Police
A teenager was airlifted to an area hospital after being struck by a Maryland man in York County overnight, police say. A Carroll County man from Westminster was driving shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he reportedly struck an 18-year-old man with his 2008 Pontiac G6 near the Clearview Shopping Center.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision Saturday Night in Gaithersburg
Updated Sunday 10/23: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
NBC Washington
Men Exchange Gunfire in Silver Spring, Shots Damage Restaurant, Car: Police
Police are investigating a shooting in Silver Spring, Maryland, that damaged a nearby store and passing car, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a release.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
Embers From Metal Grinder Cause Massive Two-Alarm Blaze In Westminster Garage: Fire Marshal
A married couple and their dog were able to escape harm when a two-alarm blaze broke out in a Maryland garage, according to the state fire marshal. In Carroll County, the owner of an Old New Windsor Pike residence in Westminster was working on one of his vehicles shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 when he noticed smoke coming from the car.
NBC Washington
Car Slams Into DC Building, Destroying 2 Apartments
Some D.C. residents were forced out their homes after a car slammed into their apartment building late Sunday night. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the vehicle went through the wall of one apartment in the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE, in the Fort Totten area. The car briefly caught fire.
Harford County deputies warn of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles
BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect entering the vehicle and driving off with it, according to authorities.Oftentimes, the vehicle that was stolen from the buyer was already stolen from someone else in another state, deputies said.Then the suspect goes fishing for a new victim by trying to resell the same automobile again, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office is urging people to buy cars, trucks, and vans from a licensed dealership or someone they know.
WJLA
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash in Prince George's County over the weekend, according to police. The incident happened Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road around 8:10 p.m., police said. The pedestrian was found...
mocoshow.com
Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg
A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes
Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
