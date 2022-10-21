ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

purdue.edu

Students with Sights Set on International Horizons Turn Out for Global Engagement Fair

Each fall, the Purdue Veterinary Medicine Office of Global Engagement hosts an event that spotlights study abroad opportunities and recognizes the students who have taken advantage of them or are interested in doing so. The Global Engagement Fair offers a way for DVM and Veterinary Nursing students to mingle, have fun, and celebrate the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine’s global initiatives and opportunities. This year’s fair was held Friday evening, October 14, in the Veterinary Medical Library in Lynn Hall.
buildingindiana.com

$133K Grant for Rensselaer High-Quality Early Learning Center

Appleseed Childhood Education has received a $133,200 Community Facilities grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture-Rural Development Indiana to support the creation of Appleseed’s new high-quality early learning center in Rensselaer. Renovations on the building at 1102 East Grace Street in Rensselaer are underway. When renovations are complete, the...
RENSSELAER, IN
purdue.edu

Time Running Out to Unite for United Way Participation, Whether Donating or Not

For the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, the Purdue United Way Campaign is first and foremost about participation – whether by giving or simply returning the pledge form without contributing. PVM United Way Campaign Division Lead Angela Pickett, executive assistant to the dean, emphasizes that staff and faculty can respond to the campaign in one of three ways: give a one-time donation, a recurring payroll deduction, or choose “I don’t wish to give.” Those who would like to contribute through the campaign but want their gifts to go outside of Tippecanoe County may designate the United Way agency in their own community.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Delphi School Referendum: Yes or No this November

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Property tax payers in Delphi are being asked to pay more to help the school system. It's to keep teachers and maintain programs. One reason Delphi schools are having trouble keeping teachers, is a shortage of housing. "It's a tough thing to ask people to...
DELPHI, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
hammerandrails.com

Martin Vintage Introduces Classic Artwork of Purdue Pete Sweatshirt

Martin Vintage has been a partner with Hammer & Rails for a long time, and now they have a great new football shirt. In the late 1960’s Purdue introduced a new illustration of Purdue Pete on their football programs. This year, before the Boilermakers take on the Badgers, this artwork is reintroduced to the Purdue faithful! Martin Vintage has release their new sweatshirt offering today.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’

After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WGN News

‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Indiana school board who stated that ‘all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Field fire evacuates corn maze, neighbors help stop blaze

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A field fire caused an evacuation of a corn maze just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Newton County. Nearby land owners and neighbors helped firefighters stop the spread. High winds spread the fire from where it started in another corn field. A news release...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Barnett trial set to start next week

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Jury selection in the Michael Barnett case will begin Monday. Michael and Kristine Barnett are accused of abandoning their adopted Ukrainian daughter who suffers from dwarfism. However, the Barnetts say their daughter, Natalia, was an adult pretending to be a child at the time...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHI

It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
PARKE COUNTY, IN

