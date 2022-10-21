Read full article on original website
purdue.edu
Purdue Global celebrates nearly 1,200 graduates in West Lafayette commencement ceremonies
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During his distinguished career in the U.S. Navy, Kelvin Gumbs admits to “never truly feeling a connection to the degree I was attempting to earn.”. Research led Gumbs to Purdue Global in 2018, and he went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science...
purdue.edu
Students with Sights Set on International Horizons Turn Out for Global Engagement Fair
Each fall, the Purdue Veterinary Medicine Office of Global Engagement hosts an event that spotlights study abroad opportunities and recognizes the students who have taken advantage of them or are interested in doing so. The Global Engagement Fair offers a way for DVM and Veterinary Nursing students to mingle, have fun, and celebrate the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine’s global initiatives and opportunities. This year’s fair was held Friday evening, October 14, in the Veterinary Medical Library in Lynn Hall.
buildingindiana.com
$133K Grant for Rensselaer High-Quality Early Learning Center
Appleseed Childhood Education has received a $133,200 Community Facilities grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture-Rural Development Indiana to support the creation of Appleseed’s new high-quality early learning center in Rensselaer. Renovations on the building at 1102 East Grace Street in Rensselaer are underway. When renovations are complete, the...
purdue.edu
Time Running Out to Unite for United Way Participation, Whether Donating or Not
For the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, the Purdue United Way Campaign is first and foremost about participation – whether by giving or simply returning the pledge form without contributing. PVM United Way Campaign Division Lead Angela Pickett, executive assistant to the dean, emphasizes that staff and faculty can respond to the campaign in one of three ways: give a one-time donation, a recurring payroll deduction, or choose “I don’t wish to give.” Those who would like to contribute through the campaign but want their gifts to go outside of Tippecanoe County may designate the United Way agency in their own community.
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
WLFI.com
Delphi School Referendum: Yes or No this November
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Property tax payers in Delphi are being asked to pay more to help the school system. It's to keep teachers and maintain programs. One reason Delphi schools are having trouble keeping teachers, is a shortage of housing. "It's a tough thing to ask people to...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
Wave 3
Man found guilty in 2019 shootings of Southern Indiana judges sentenced 16 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man found guilty of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in May 2019 was sentenced on Friday. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Kaiser has been sentenced to 16 years with...
cbs4indy.com
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
hammerandrails.com
Martin Vintage Introduces Classic Artwork of Purdue Pete Sweatshirt
Martin Vintage has been a partner with Hammer & Rails for a long time, and now they have a great new football shirt. In the late 1960’s Purdue introduced a new illustration of Purdue Pete on their football programs. This year, before the Boilermakers take on the Badgers, this artwork is reintroduced to the Purdue faithful! Martin Vintage has release their new sweatshirt offering today.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
Current Publishing
HSE will ‘make improvements’ following ‘Defund the Police?’ poster investigation
Fishers City Judge Dan Henke has completed his investigation and report on an incident involving the younger brother of fallen Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Upon returning to school in August,, the younger Shahnavaz – a student at Fishers High School – encountered a poster in a classroom that read “Defund the Police?”
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Indiana school board who stated that ‘all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
WISH-TV
Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
WLFI.com
Field fire evacuates corn maze, neighbors help stop blaze
NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A field fire caused an evacuation of a corn maze just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Newton County. Nearby land owners and neighbors helped firefighters stop the spread. High winds spread the fire from where it started in another corn field. A news release...
WLFI.com
Barnett trial set to start next week
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Jury selection in the Michael Barnett case will begin Monday. Michael and Kristine Barnett are accused of abandoning their adopted Ukrainian daughter who suffers from dwarfism. However, the Barnetts say their daughter, Natalia, was an adult pretending to be a child at the time...
WLFI.com
Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
