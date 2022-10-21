ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Friendsgiving Budget Cuts Mean Pizza Instead of Turkey

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAyu9_0ihpV21300

With prices for food at home rising 13% between September 2021 and September 2022 , many people are wondering if they can afford their usual Thanksgiving spread . Traditional Thanksgiving feasts often include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls with butter, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, and other traditions that may be unique to your family. Then, many homes top off this meal with different types of pie for dessert.

See: How To Tactfully Decline Splitting the Bill When Your Fellow Diners Ordered More
Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

It’s a lot of food, and the average Thanksgiving meal last year amounted to more than $53 for a family of 10, according to Statista.

This year, Americans are looking for ways to cut costs. A full 88% of Americans polled by wealth management company Personal Capital said they plan to cut at least one dish from their Thanksgiving spread this year to save money. Roughly 25% of those polled said they plan to skip the holiday entirely.

Friendsgiving Means Pizza and Potluck

Friendsgiving, which has arisen in recent decades as an alternative — or addition — to a family gathering, is also on the chopping block. Less than 50% of Americans said they will celebrate Friendsgiving, according to the survey. Of those who have Friendsgiving plans, less than one-quarter said that turkey is on the menu. A significant 33% said they’d be serving pizza, instead.

Other tactics for saving money include asking guests to bring desserts, sides or beverages — or to chip in money for the feast.

In spite of the Statista figures of $53 for a Thanksgiving meal last year, most Americans (57%) have between $101 and $200 budgeted for the day this year. Another 15% have budgeted more than $201, while 28% have budgeted less than $101. Of course, these statistics don’t indicate how many people they are feeding.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?
More: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

The Personal Capital study does show that most Americans (89%) tend to overbuy for Thanksgiving in order to have leftovers. This can help reduce your food expenses for the days that follow, as you can chow down on everything from turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sandwiches to turkey soup or casserole.

But leftover pizza is also a good snack, right?

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Friendsgiving Budget Cuts Mean Pizza Instead of Turkey

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
MarketRealist

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You More This Year as the Price of Turkey Surges

The one thing that makes a Thanksgiving dinner complete (for most families) is the turkey. Packed tightly with stuffing, the turkey often serves as the main dish that compliments the entire meal. If you plan on serving turkey this Thanksgiving, there’s a good chance you’ll pay much more than you did last year, and there are a few factors at play that are driving turkey prices up.
TheStreet

Thanksgiving Turkey (the Whole Thing) From Popeyes Returns

While the sake of tradition will keep many batting away oven smoke in the kitchen well into the night, an easier alternative can form its own kind of Thanksgiving memories. Some have "Friendsgiving" potlucks, a few in warmer climates bring some sandwiches to a beach picnic and still others have memories of indulging in fast food while watching the parade.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Kitchn

Easy, Cheesy Turkey and Swiss Sliders

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Big-batch cooking is one of the best ways I know to feed hungry crowds without spending hours in the kitchen. Slow cooker chili or lasagna may be the first things to come to mind, but these easy-to-assemble sandwiches are also perfect for parties. Instead of laboring over building a dozen two-bite sandwiches, build a whole pan of them using a loaf of Hawaiian rolls.
butterwithasideofbread.com

SLOW COOKER PIZZA SOUP

Slow Cooker Pizza Soup is a filling and comforting soup that is full of your favorite pizza flavors. Making this slow cooker pizza soup recipe is so simple – combine the ingredients and the crockpot does all the work!. This pizza soup is made with all the popular pizza...
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
GOBankingRates

4 Worst Things To Buy at Costco in October

As fall kicks into full swing, you might be saying to yourself, "Maybe I should head off to Costco and stock up on some essentials." Of course, many shoppers save a lot at Costco during all times of...
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar

When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
205K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy