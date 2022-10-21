New barbecue joint opens inside Warner Robins convenience store. Smoked ribs anyone?

Nestled in the corner of a convenience store in Warner Robins is a new barbecue spot that serves up ribs, pulled pork and other meats grilled daily on a smoker in the parking lot.

Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vinson Parkway also uses a commercial kitchen inside to cook steak, chicken and shrimp for loaded potatoes and nachos smothered in cheese and other fixings.

A rib plate with smoked mac and cheese and fried corn nuggets at Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins. Courtesy Big D's Bar-B-Q

Denny “Big D” Horton had originally envisioned setting up his grill on street corners to smoke and sell his freshly grilled meats.

But while he was working to make that happen he heard about an opportunity to start his new business in the former My Potato, and before that One Potato Time, location inside the FASKAT Market/Mobil gas station.

“This opportunity fell into my lap,” the 57-year-old Horton said.

Denny “Big D” Horton, owner of Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

At Big D’s Bar-B-Q, Horton also offers sausage, fish, pulled pork and rib sandwiches, meat plates and specials like fried shrimp, salmon and a shrimp salad.

On a recent visit, the mostly geared-for-takeout eatery was also offering fried wings and fried pork chops. A few high tables are set up outside.

Salmon, shrimp and asparagus at Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins. Courtesy Big D's Bar-B-Q

Sides include smoked mac and cheese, smoked baked beans, green beans, fries, sweet potato fries, fried corn, fried okra and corn nuggets.

“Everything is made fresh daily,” Horton said. “The only thing that comes in a can is the baked beans and they’re smoked on the grill for two hours.”

Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins. Courtesy Big D's Bar-B-Q

Some menu items change up daily, mostly the sides, as Horton said he experiments with the menu to determine what people like.

Also offered are tea and a lemonade-pineapple drink and cake slices for dessert such as red velvet, lemon, Italian creme and carrot cake.

Orelle Hill adds cheese to loaded potatoes at Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Horton said he’d initially only planned on focusing on barbecue-related foods but so many customers requested the huge stuffed potatoes and piled-high nachos that he incorporated them into the menu.

Three of his nine employees worked at the prior potato place and already knew how to serve them up, he said.

Cheno Stewart holds up a fish sandwich at Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Big D’s Bar-B-Q also offers catering services.

Current hours are 11-7 Monday through Saturday. The number is 478-293-4506.

Freddy Smith checks the temperature of the ribs on the grill at Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Pulled pork at Big D’s Bar-B-Q at 280 Carl Vincent Parkway in Warner Robins. Becky Purser /The Telegraph