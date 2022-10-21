Read full article on original website
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
MedicalXpress
Opioids and tranquilizers still frequently prescribed to patients with alcohol use disorder in NY
Prescribing rates of opioids and tranquilizers to people undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse in New York remains high, despite public efforts to curb prescribing practices, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The report, published this year in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, found that in the five...
MedicalXpress
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
newsymom.com
Tips to help Prevent Substance Abuse.
Helpful tips to try and prevent someone from substance abuse. While there is no one way or guaranteed way to prevent someone from abusing drugs and alcohol, there are things that everyone can do to prevent substance abuse. Top five ways to prevent substance abuse:. 1. Understand how substance abuse...
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Finally a cure for long COVID? Drug used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction is found to relieve persistent brain fog and fatigue
A drug used to treat addiction could be what millions of long Covid sufferers around the world need to finally address their symptoms. Naltrexone is a generic drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat both alcohol and opioid addicts. But in small trials it has been able...
Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States
Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
MedicalXpress
Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
Natural Remedies for Anxiety
Whether you have occasional moments of anxiousness or a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to treating anxiety. In addition to the traditional therapy and medication, there are natural anxiety remedies available that may help ease certain symptoms.1. Natural Remedies for Anxiety. From herbal supplements to mindfulness techniques,...
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
iheart.com
Addiction Drug May Help Treat Brain Fog, Other Long COVID Symptoms
Researchers believe that the addiction drug naltrexone could be used to help treat brain fog and other symptoms associated with long COVID, according to Reuters. Reuters reviewed Clinicaltrials.gov and found at least four clinical trials that were in the works to test the effectiveness of naltrexone in treating long COVID symptoms.
Drug used to treat addiction could ‘cure’ long Covid, scientists discover
A DRUG that is most commonly used to treat addiction could help long Covid sufferers, scientists have discovered. Naltrexone could help 'cure' ailments often associated with the chronic condition, such as brain fog and fatigue. It's currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US to treat patients...
Cannabis Users Experience More Pain After Surgery, Resulting In Higher Post-Op Opioid Use: New Study
Patients who used marijuana experienced 14% more pain in first 24 hours after surgery, compared to patients who never used it. A new study presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting found that people who use cannabis have more pain after surgery than those who don’t. “Cannabis is the...
ajmc.com
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Appears Effective in Patients With Adverse Childhood Experiences
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation offers an alternative solution that may be effective for treating depression in patients with adverse childhood experiences. A retrospective analysis conducted at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto evaluated the efficacy of high-frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) for depression. The results, published in the Journal of Affective Diseases, suggest that rTMS may be effective in treating depression in patients with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
HIV/AIDs: Symptoms, Causes And More
The human immunodeficiency virus impairs the immune system's ability to fight infection (HIV). If HIV is not treated, it can progress to AIDS. HIV-positive people contracted deadly illnesses at the start of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. Modern pharmaceuticals, on the other hand, help to lower the level of the virus in the blood, allowing HIV-positive people to live healthier, longer lives and avoid the development of AIDS.
US News and World Report
Addiction Drug Shows Promise Lifting Long COVID Brain Fog, Fatigue
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020. Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic...
