ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 11 points in race for Texas governor

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzKwE_0ihpUNMQ00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott captured a wider margin of 11 points over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the Texas gubernatorial race, according to the latest Texas Politics Project poll released Friday morning.

Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke spar in only debate

The project said it surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters in Texas from Oct. 7-17, and the numbers came out 54% to 43% favoring Abbott.

Last month’s Texas Politics Projects poll showed Abbott with only a five-point lead. That was the closest the two candidates were since February in polls done by this particular organization.

Aside from Abbott and O’Rourke, Green Party Candidate Delilah Barrios and Libertarian Mark Tippets each earned 1% support, while 2% said they would vote for someone else.

Rep. Gonzalez criticizes opponent for no-show debate

Here’s a breakdown of the poll results for other major Texas races.

  • Lieutenant Governor : Incumbent Dan Patrick leads Democratic challenger Mike Collier 51%-36%.
  • Attorney General : Incumbent Republican Ken Paxton leads Democrat Rochelle Garza 51%-37%.
  • Comptroller of Public Accounts : Two-term incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar leads Democrat Janet Dudding 47%-35%.
  • Agriculture Commissioner: Incumbent Sid Miller leads Democrat Susan Hayes 51%-39%.
  • Land Commissioner : Republican State Senator Dawn Buckingham leads Democrat Jay Kelberg 47%-36%.

Among 11 issues, the voters surveyed said border security, the state economy and abortion were the topics most important to them. You can read more findings from the poll online .

This October poll from Texas Politics Project has a margin of error of +/- 2.83.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Democratic chairman responds to Trump’s South Texas rally

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released a statement in response to Donald Trump’s rally in South Texas, calling the former president “a joke.”. In a news release, Hinojosa spoke against the rally, which is scheduled to feature additional speakers including Texas Lt....
The Amarillo Pioneer

Abbott Widens Polling Lead as Early Voting Begins

A brand new poll has Gov. Greg Abbott leading the race for governor by his largest polling margin since June as voters are set to begin early voting on Monday. According to a new poll from YouGov, Abbott is leading former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, 54-43 percent. Additionally, elections forecaster 538 is now giving Abbott his best forecast since the summer, predicting a 97-in-100 chance of Abbott winning re-election this year.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Opinion: Yes to Governor Abbott

In choosing the next governor of Texas, voters are faced with a simple choice. On the one hand, there is Robert “Beto” O'Rourke, a political opportunist whose beliefs change as frequently as the Texas weather. On the other, Governor Greg Abbott, who has helped preserve Texas' reputation as an economic powerhouse while simultaneously defending people's individual rights.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What you need to know about Texas' November midterm elections

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From the Texas Governor's race to a slew of local elections – there's a lot to keep your eyes on in November. Here's a breakdown of the dates to keep track of and the races you should know about before casting your ballot. Dates to keep in mind:Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot: Must be received by Friday, Oct. 28Early voting period: Monday, Oct. 24 – Friday, Nov. 4Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8What you need to vote: Voting in Texas requires photo ID. Here are the seven acceptable forms: -       Texas Driver...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Candidate Q&A: Harris Co. judge and key Texas races

HOUSTON — With Election Day right around the corner, giving you as much information about the candidates on your ballot is our number one goal. In an effort to keep you informed, KHOU 11 recently reached out to local candidates to get answers to the questions you’re most interested in.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses Valley candidates for Congress

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running Congress the Rio Grande Valley. Congressional District 15 On Wednesday, Abbott announced that he endorsing Monica De La Cruz for Congressional District 15, according to a press release from Texans for Greg Abbott. “Monica De La Cruz is a mother […]
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
kurv.com

Abbott Blasts Biden Over Border Crisis While On Campaign Trail

Gov. Greg Abbott is hammering the Biden administration’s border policies that are allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the country. Abbott is running for a third term in the November midterms, and he made a campaign stop on Thursday in Corpus Christi. Surrounded by about two-dozen border county sheriffs from both parties, the Republican incumbent didn’t mention his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy