Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance. On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise. "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
Lea Thompson Celebrated Back to the Future Day With Several Snaps of Castmates Over the Years
Thompson, 61, reflected on the "blessing and honor" that came with starring in the 1985 classic in an Instagram post on Friday Lea Thompson is going back in time with her latest Instagram post! The actress, 61, on Friday celebrated Back to the Future Day in style, sharing a handful of throwback photos, featuring castmates Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, James Tolkan and Thomas F. Wilson. The unofficial fan holiday falls on Oct. 21 — the same day Fox's character Marty McFly traveled to 2015 in the...
Olivia Culpo Reacts to Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers: 'I'm So Proud of You'
"I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali," the model shared in an Instagram post after her boyfriend was traded to the San Francisco 49ers Olivia Culpo is celebrating her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and his trade to the San Francisco 49ers, ahead of what could be his first game with the team this weekend. The former Miss Universe, 30, shared a touching Instagram clip dedicated to McCaffrey, 26, on Friday following the news that the running back will be departing the Carolina Panthers for...
Who Is Charlie Day's Wife? All About Mary Elizabeth Ellis
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis have been together for over two decades and share a son Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis have charmed audiences ever since they began costarring on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia together. The couple met at a bar in 2001, years before they became an on-screen couple on the long-running FX sitcom. They got married in 2006 and welcomed their son five years later. Day confirmed their pregnancy to PEOPLE and said at the time, "We're five months along, and she's feeling...
George Clooney Was 'Terrified' After Finding Out He Was Having Twins at 56: 'Such a Disaster'
George Clooney is sharing his initial feelings about being a dad to twins. The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, where he revealed he was "terrified" when he first found out he and wife Amal were expecting twins. "That wasn't part of the plan,"...
Olivia Wilde's dog Gordy was rehomed, rescue clarifies
The animal rescue that Olivia Wilde adopted her dog from set the record straight on how the pup ended up with a new owner. Wilde was accused of abandoning the dog by her former nanny.
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
Riley Keough Marks Late Brother Benjamin's 30th Birthday: 'This World Is Strange Without You'
Riley Keough's younger brother Benjamin died in 2020 at the age of 27 Riley Keough is remembering her late brother Benjamin on his birthday. On Friday, the Zola actress, 33, shared a photo of herself and her younger brother wearing matching striped blue outfits as kids to mark what would have been his 30th birthday. "You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel," Keough wrote of her brother, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. "This world is strange without you...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Patrick Duffy Is Returning to The Bold and the Beautiful for Show's 36th Season
Patrick Duffy will reprise his role as family patriarch Stephen Logan for a two-episode stint beginning Nov. 23 Stephen Logan is coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful. PEOPLE can exclusively share that Patrick Duffy is filming now to reprise his role as the Logan family patriarch for a two-episode stint on the long-running CBS soap opera that will air Nov. 23 and Nov. 28. In case of art imitating life, Duffy will be joined by his real-life girlfriend actress Linda Purl. The actress — who's been seen...
Hollywood talent agency CAA cuts ties with Kanye West, Adidas pressured to do the same
(KTLA) – Prestigious Hollywood talent agency CAA announced on Monday it has stopped representing the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to the Los Angeles Times. The famed agency is just the latest to reportedly part ways with the artist now known as “Ye,” following antisemitic comments posted to social media.
Serena Williams Clarifies 'I Am Not Retired' and Says Chances of Her Return are 'Very High'
Williams had previously said that she was "evolving away" from tennis after the US Open, but stopped short of saying she was fully retiring The chances of Serena Williams making a return to the tennis court are "very high," according to the champion herself. During an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, the 41-year-old athlete said she is "not retired," according to The SF Standard. "The chances of me returning are very high," Williams continued. "You can come to my house and [see], I have a court." Williams...
Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'
In a now-deleted social media post earlier this month, West wrote he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" Kim Kardashian is speaking up against antisemitic rhetoric, following a series of remarks made by ex Kanye West and an uptick in antisemitic incidents in the Los Angeles area over the weekend. On Monday morning, the reality star shared her thoughts on social media, writing, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable." "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and...
Succession Sets Spring 2023 Return Date with Intense New Teaser: 'New Gen Roys'
The first look teases a "rebel alliance" amongst the Roy family siblings as they prepare to go up against their powerful father HBO has unveiled its very first look at Succession's fourth season — and it's safe to say that things get pretty dramatic. In a new teaser, Brian Cox's patriarch character Logan Roy expresses disdain over the ongoing drama encompassing his powerful family. "Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan says. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies." RELATED: Succession Fans Praise Tom Wambsgans as They React to...
Ralph Macchio Responds to Criticism That 1984's Karate Kid Cast Was 'Too White'
The actor argued The Karate Kid was "ahead of its time because it was a popcorn movie that talked about Japanese internment camps" Ralph Macchio is addressing criticism that the cast of his 1984 film The Karate Kid was "too white." Last week, the actor, 60, told Australia's Stellar magazine that the classic movie, set in Los Angeles, has been criticized for its "very white cast" and "that it didn't dive into the Asian story." "But I always say this: The film was ahead of its time because it...
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
