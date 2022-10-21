ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Escaped Sanford inmate recaptured

By North Carolina Department of Public Safety
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JqfN_0ihpTjcV00

SANFORD — Reginald Jones, who is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was captured Wednesday night after walking away from his work release job in Sanford in Lee County.

He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident and transported to Central Prison in Raleigh.

Jones was admitted into prison on Jan. 11, 2013 and his projected release date is Oct. 9, 2024.

An investigation into the circumstances of his escape has begun.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property

Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder

Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
RALEIGH, NC
yonkerstimes.com

Jury Finds North Carolina Man Guilty of Violent Home Invasion

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that after a three-week trial, a jury found Fayetteville, North Carolina resident Confessor Soto, 50, guilty of several felony charges connected to a violent Yonkers home invasion in 2018. Soto was found guilty on Oct.19, 2022, of Assault in the Second Degree,...
YONKERS, NY
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Police Charge Efland Man in Overdose Death

The Hillsborough Police Department announced an arrest in a fatal overdose case on Friday afternoon, charging the man who allegedly sold drugs to the deceased. A release from the department said 36-year-old Walter Wrenn faces a charge of felony death by distribution in connection to a death from May 20 of this year. Wrenn, who is an Efland resident, was already incarcerated in the Orange County Detention Center on unrelated charges when the Hillsborough Police made their arrest.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WITN

Escaped murderer from Lee Co. back in custody

SANFORD, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says an escaped murderer from Sanford Correctional Institution is back in custody. NCDPS says Reginald Jones was captured Wednesday night in Sanford. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without...
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy