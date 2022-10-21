Escaped Sanford inmate recaptured

SANFORD — Reginald Jones, who is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was captured Wednesday night after walking away from his work release job in Sanford in Lee County.

He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident and transported to Central Prison in Raleigh.

Jones was admitted into prison on Jan. 11, 2013 and his projected release date is Oct. 9, 2024.

An investigation into the circumstances of his escape has begun.