ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed

By WFTX Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDsag_0ihpTijm00

The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.

When walking near the Legacy Harbour Marina, next to Joe's Crab Shack on West First Street, you can see how the city has the boats fenced off.

According to city officials, it will be like that for a while.

“My insurance company is going to pay me off, and then it becomes their issue,” said boat owner Lori Dekeryser.

That gives you an idea of the boat insurance issues Lori Dekeyser and her husband are dealing with after Ian. They are snowbirds, and their boat was one of many Ian tossed onto land at the marina. She said the local businesses are really frustrated with the boats still being scattered.

“We have been here salvaging what we can off the boats. Our insurance adjusters have been here,” Dekeryser said. "The boaters are low on the list. Basically, they have more important things with loss of life and loss of homes.”

She added that this is a big operation and it's going to be a long process. The city of Fort Myers agreed.

A week ago, when speaking with Mayor Kevin Anderson, he said the boats are a challenge the city has never faced before , Thursday Bello-Matthews echoed that statement. She said the riverfront is a very unique situation.

"We have a lot of private property that has washed up over public property," said Liz Bello-Matthews, the city's spokeswoman.

This is why the city can't simply remove the boats without the owners' permission. Bello-Matthews said when it comes to the process of the boat removal, it's at the stage of everyone trying to file their insurance claims.

"Once that is finalized, then they can have a third party either remove the boat for them or even contact the fish and wildlife," Bello-Matthews said.

The city said it would be a while until the area is cleared and rebuilt, but the Dekeryers, they aren't giving up.

"We’re downtowners, we’ll be back in some shape or form," Dekeryer laughed.

The city is urging boaters to file their insurance claims as soon as possible. If a boater does not have insurance, they should file through FEMA. If a boater is limited on resources regarding removal, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission created a Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600 , Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Callers should be prepared to provide the vessel's registration number, current location, and detailed description.

Briana Brownlee at WFTX first reported this story.

Comments / 10

default-avatar
Guest
1d ago

If personal property such as a boat or YACHT is loitering on public property the only "Process" that should be followed is 30 days notice to vacate or abandon. Owners and insurance can duke it out in court but they need to remove their property at their expense not mine or other taxpayers. It's called cost of ownership.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter

Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a business has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)

Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian wipes out nest of famed bald eagles

FORT MYERS (AP) - The most devastating storm in Fort Myers history wiped out the main nesting location for Harriet and M15, the famous North Fort Myers eagle couple whose lives are streamed across the globe during nesting season. "Their nest was completely demolished during Ian - not a stick left and many of their foundational branches broke off," said Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, whose family owns the land where the eagle nest is located. "After the storm passed, I remember having this gutted feeling that they were harmed, the trees had fallen and they wouldn't return to the area but to...
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast

BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Red tide blooms have been detected offshore of Sarasota County, state environment officials say

High levels of the red tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected along the Sarasota County coast this week, according to state environment officials. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission weekly online report from Friday shows that although sampling is still impacted by the passage of Hurricane Ian last month, red tide blooms have been documented in four samples offshore of Sarasota. Respiratory irritations in people were also reported.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes

Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
FORT MYERS, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy