ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here‘s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Shaded John Mayer on ’Midnights’

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Dear John, Swifties are convinced a bonus track on Taylor Swift ‘s new album Midnights is about a certain older, guitar-playing ex-boyfriend from 13 years ago. P.S., the lyrics are not very flattering.

The 32-year-old pop star shocked fans who were already reeling from the 12 a.m. ET release of Midnights Friday (Oct. 21) by announcing at 3 a.m. that she was immediately adding seven bonus tracks to the album’s main 13. True to form, Swifties devoured each new song — before noticing that one of them, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” tasted a little bitter.

Related

Taylor Swift Reflects on Midnights: 'A Wild Ride of an Album'

10/21/2022

That’s because its lyrics are seasoned with references to an age-gap relationship that went down when Swift was 19 years old. And who did the singer-songwriter publicly date in 2009 when she was that age? John Mayer , who was 32 at the time.

“I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil at 19,” she sings on the four-minute track. “Now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts / Memories feel like weapons.”

“And if I was some paint, did it splatter on a promising grown man?/ And if I was a child did it matter if you got to wash your hands?” she sings in one of the verses. And then during the bridge, “Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first.”

Billboard has reached out to Mayer for comment.

The Midnights bonus track isn’t the first time Swifties have thought one of the Grammy winner’s songs might be a scathing report of her relationship with Mayer , which lasted a few months and ended in February of 2010. Her third album, Speak Now , released that year, included a devastating ballad pointedly titled “Dear John,” in which she lamented, “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? … Don’t you think 19 is too young to be played by your dark twisted games?”

If the song’s title isn’t damning enough, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer himself felt sure “Dear John” was written about him. Mayer told Rolling Stone in 2012 that he was “really humiliated” by the song — which he deemed “cheap songwriting” — something Swift then addressed in an interview with Glamour .

“How presumptuous!” she said. “I never disclose who my songs are about.”

Ever protective of their favorite star, Swifties have jumped on Twitter to share their theories about and reactions to the message of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.” “Taylor really put Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve, a song directly about her relationship with John Mayer when she was just 19, as TRACK 19 ON THE ALBUM,” pointed out one fan. “SHOTS WERE FIRED.”

“I cant stop laughing taylor really said actually i don’t want to wait for speak now taylors version to be released to drag john mayer i need him to suffer NOW,” joked another.

See more of the best Swiftie reactions to Taylor Swift’s “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release

Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Taylor Swift's 'High Infidelity': What Fans Think 'April 29th' Means

Taylor Swift’s song “High Infidelity” was just released as one of seven bonus tracks on the "3am Edition" of her "Midnights" album, and it has a lot of people wondering where the pop star was on April 29th, which April 29th she means — and why she references that date on the poppy track.
iHeartRadio

Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut

Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
AOL Corp

Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress

Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
Billboard

Fans Choose Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights‘ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 21) on Billboard, choosing Midnights as their favorite new music release of the past week. Swift’s latest release brought in more than 66% of the vote, beating out new music by Carly Rae Jepsen, Shakira and Ozuna, Arctic Monkeys and more. Related Every Song Ranked on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' 10/23/2022 As of Saturday (Oct. 22), Midnights was off to a record-breaking start in sales in the U.S. after its first day of release. According to initial reports, the album has sold more than 800,000 copies in the...
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Billboard

Paris Hilton Gets a Tom Cruise Deepfake to Serenade Her With Elton John & Britney Spears’ Song: Watch

Hold me closer, Tommy Deepfake. In a bizarre video posted by Paris Hilton to TikTok Thursday (Oct. 20), the DJ tells a viral Tom Cruise impersonator, who uses deepfake technology to cosplay the actor, to serenade her with one of her favorite songs: “Hold Me Closer,” Elton John‘s 2022 duet with Britney Spears, which is an update of his 1971 classic hit “Tiny Dancer.” In the video, Paris and the faux Tom Cruise lean against a kitchen counter, the former in a bubblegum pink tracksuit and the latter in a checkered bathrobe. “Tom, can you sing me that song again?”...
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras‘ ’Unholy’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” ascends to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking each artist’s first leader on the list. Plus, Lil Baby launches three songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 – “California Breeze”; “Forever,” featuring Fridayy; and “Real Spill” – at Nos. 4, 8 and 10, respectively, upping his count to 13 career top 10s. All three tracks are from his new album It’s Only Me, which bounds in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NYLON

Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"

Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Billboard

Zach Bryan Shares His Favorite Taylor Swift Song — and the One His Girlfriend Makes Him Sing for Her

Zach Bryan‘s songs have dotted the Billboard country charts over the past year, but he recently revealed he’s also a fan of another singer-songwriter with strong country ties: Taylor Swift. Bryan recently shared his enthusiasm for Swift’s upcoming album Midnights, which releases Friday, Oct. 21. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/20/2022 “miss swift what are the vibes at midnight good morning everybody and happy almost sweekend, get in we’re going crying,” Bryan tweeted Thursday (Oct. 21). That message prompted one of his followers to ask the singer about his favorite Swift songs. “‘August,’ for sure,” Bryan responded, referring to a track...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Could Scoop a ‘Midnights’ Trifecta on U.K. Singles Chart

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is already a record-setter. Now, Swift’s new studio album is set to crush the U.K. charts. Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the cycle, Swift could snag the top three spots on the Official U.K. Chart. Swift’s “Anti-Hero” leads the chart blast and is on track to give the U.S. singing star her second U.K. leader, after 2017’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” “Anti-Hero” got a push with its official music video, which dropped Friday (Oct. 21), following the release proper of Midnights. Swifties were already tuned-into the track, thanks to the singer...
Billboard

Julian Lennon Unveils ‘Lucky Ones’ Music Video Following Advertising Week Premiere

Last Wednesday (Oct. 19), Billboard sat down with singer, songwriter and humanitarian Julian Lennon to discuss his new music video for the song “Lucky Ones,” The White Feather Foundation, and more. The video, which premiered wide on Monday (Oct. 24), lives at the intersection of art, technology and beauty, depicting a love for music that brings humans from different cultures together as they take steps to nurse our environment back to health. “Lucky Ones” was directed by David Dutton and created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Disco Diffusion and Stable Diffusion. The team started by using Google Notebook Colab to write AI code...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Off to Record-Breaking Start in U.S.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is off to a record-breaking start in the U.S. after its first day in release. According to initial reports to Luminate, the album, which was released on Oct. 21, has sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl and cassette variants). It has already logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017, is the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and has set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales. Luminate’s data powers Billboard’s weekly charts. Related Every Song Ranked on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' 10/22/2022 2022’s Top-Selling Album After...
Billboard

Swifties Can‘t Get Enough of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’: ‘There Are No Skips In This Album’

Taylor Swift unveiled her 10th album Midnights at midnight ET on Friday (Oct. 21), and Swifties have spent every hour since devouring the LP’s 13 songs and seven bonus tracks. Naturally, the ardent fandom took their opinions to social media, with one fan declaring on Twitter, “THERE ARE NO SKIPS IN THIS ALBUM.” Related Here's Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Shaded John Mayer on 'Midnights' 10/21/2022 Several Swifties honed in particularly on highlight “Anti-Hero.” “When Taylor said, ‘IT’S ME, HI, I’M THE PROBLEM IT’S ME. AT TEA TIME, EVERYBODY AGREES. I’LL STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN BUT NEVER IN THE MIRROR. IT MUST...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Already Breaking Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day: ‘What Even Just Happened??!?!’

Taylor Swift‘s Midnights has been out for less than 24 hours, and it has already broken a major record. Spotify announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that Swift’s 10th studio LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The “Lavender Haze” singer re-shared the news, writing, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Swift’s 13-track album was accompanied by a 3am Edition that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs. “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil...
Billboard

Ask Billboard: Taylor Swift’s Career Streaming, Airplay & Sales, Ahead of the Chart Debut of ‘Midnights’

Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to askbb@billboard.com. Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S. Or, tweet @gthot20. Let’s open the latest mailbag. Taylor Swift’s Career Streaming, Airplay & Sales Totals There’s a good chance you’re listening to Midnights if you’re reading this, so let’s not make this too much of an interruption and get right to it. Here is a rundown of Taylor Swift‘s career album sales and top songs measured by on-demand official streams, radio airplay and digital song sales in the U.S., through Oct. 13,...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy