La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Santa Parade details announced
October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
Tampa makes Juneteenth an official local holiday
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will now officially commemorate Juneteenth as a local holiday. The official declaration comes a year after Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted to make June 19 a county holiday. Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Where can I vote early in Tampa Bay?
Locations across the Tampa Bay area will open for early voting and are not always a voter's precinct on Election Day.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
Ron DeSantis launches a trend: Local prosecutors are now central players in the culture war
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is consistently up for a fight, apparently in hopes of seizing the mantle of Donald Trump's divisive politics. His newest opponent is Andrew Warren, the two-time elected local prosecutor of Hillsborough County, Florida, which includes Tampa and has a population of 1.5 million, greater than that of 12 U.S. states. Warren recently joined 90 of his colleagues from across the country who asserted, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, that they would decline to prosecute people who "seek, provide, or support" abortions.
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
Longboat Observer
St. Regis hits one-year construction mark
A year has passed since the groundbreaking of The Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key held on Oct. 25, 2021. “We’re actually slightly ahead of schedule,” Unicorp National Development CEO Chuck Whittall said. “Everything is moving along smoothly. We are still targeting a July 2024 opening. It’s on track to do that right now.”
Bay News 9
Drivers frustrated over growing traffic on US 301 in Riverview
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in Riverview are concerned about growing traffic on US 301. Drivers are concerned about the stretch of US 301 between Balm Rd and Big Bend Rd. Newer developments there like Shady Creek don’t have dedicated lanes or traffic lights to and from 301, creating...
Bay News 9
Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief
CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
fox13news.com
Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
Tampa among the top 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
Weekend events: What's happening around Tampa Bay from Oct. 21-23
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While we've had a nice taste of Florida "fall" weather this past week, the fall vibes continue as we get closer to Halloween. And while temperatures are warming back up, it'll still be an absolutely gorgeous weekend — a great excuse to get up and go do something fun!
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL
Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
wild941.com
Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs
The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)
With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
