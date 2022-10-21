ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Santa Parade details announced

October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa makes Juneteenth an official local holiday

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will now officially commemorate Juneteenth as a local holiday. The official declaration comes a year after Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted to make June 19 a county holiday. Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
SARASOTA, FL
Salon

Ron DeSantis launches a trend: Local prosecutors are now central players in the culture war

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is consistently up for a fight, apparently in hopes of seizing the mantle of Donald Trump's divisive politics. His newest opponent is Andrew Warren, the two-time elected local prosecutor of Hillsborough County, Florida, which includes Tampa and has a population of 1.5 million, greater than that of 12 U.S. states. Warren recently joined 90 of his colleagues from across the country who asserted, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, that they would decline to prosecute people who "seek, provide, or support" abortions.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

St. Regis hits one-year construction mark

A year has passed since the groundbreaking of The Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key held on Oct. 25, 2021. “We’re actually slightly ahead of schedule,” Unicorp National Development CEO Chuck Whittall said. “Everything is moving along smoothly. We are still targeting a July 2024 opening. It’s on track to do that right now.”
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers frustrated over growing traffic on US 301 in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in Riverview are concerned about growing traffic on US 301. Drivers are concerned about the stretch of US 301 between Balm Rd and Big Bend Rd. Newer developments there like Shady Creek don’t have dedicated lanes or traffic lights to and from 301, creating...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Bay News 9

Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
CLEARWATER, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?

Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over

Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
TAMPA, FL
irvineweekly.com

Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL

Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
VENICE, FL
wild941.com

Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs

The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)

With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL

