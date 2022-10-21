ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No return to direct rule from London if Stormont collapses – Sinn Fein president

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aphv7_0ihpSpZ000

There will be no return to direct rule from London if devolution collapses, the Sinn Fein president has warned the DUP.

Mary-Lou McDonald said that in the event of the powersharing government at Stormont collapsing completely, it will be replaced by a joint arrangement between the Irish and the British state.

There is just one week to form a Stormont Executive before Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will be obliged by law to call a fresh Assembly election.

The DUP is refusing to nominate ministers to form a new Executive until the Westminster government takes decisive action on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They argue the post-Brexit arrangements hamper trade and places a border in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Also speaking on Friday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he wants to see fully functioning devolved government restored at Stormont but insisted that can only happen when the protocol is replaced by arrangements that unionists can support.

“No unionist MLAs or MPs support the protocol. That, as I warned 18 months ago, is not compatible with a functioning Executive,” he told party supporters in Lagan Valley.

The warnings come amid a backdrop of political chaos in London following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister is set to be announced next week.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Downpatrick, Co Down, on Friday, Ms McDonald said events in London have had a “very negative impact in Ireland”.

She also said the DUP’s refusal to nominate ministers is “indefensible”.

“The DUP surely realise that people here need government, they need decisions, people that are trying to keep their businesses going, people and families that are trying to make ends meet, people on hospital waiting lists, need those who were elected to be working on their behalf, and for the life of me I cannot understand how it is or why it is that the DUP persist in denying people the government that they need,” she said.

“The clock is now ticking, we are facing the deadline, it’s now decision time. It’s now time for the DUP to act in the collective interest of everyone who lives here, irrespective of their political views, and get the Executive up and running.

“There won’t be a return to direct rule. If political unionism believes that by boycotting and wrecking the institutions of government here that there will be a return to direct rule they are sadly mistaken. The only alternative to the executive in Belfast working and powersharing working will be a joint arrangement between the Irish and the British state,” she said.

“There should be no doubt on that score.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sunak told he must deal with NI Protocol to see Stormont restored

Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak has been told by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that he must deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol if he wants to see Stormont restored. Northern Ireland’s political leaders have been reacting to the news that the former chancellor will be the next prime minister,...
newschain

New prime minister Rishi Sunak tells warring Tories to ‘unite or die’

Rishi Sunak warned his warring MPs the Conservatives must “unite or die” after he completed a spectacular political comeback to win the race to be the next prime minister. The former chancellor ruled out opposition demands for a general election after he won the Tory leadership race on Monday when rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of MPs.
newschain

Government intervenes to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland

The Government is to step in and commission full abortion services in Northern Ireland amid a long-standing political stand-off between local politicians on the issue. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said on Monday he will ensure that services are now commissioned in the region. Abortion legislation in...
newschain

Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak

Ireland’s political leaders have congratulated incoming UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on his appointment. Irish premier Micheal Martin offered his congratulations to former chancellor Mr Sunak on being appointed Tory leader. The Taoiseach tweeted: “Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party. “I look forward to working...
newschain

Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation

Three suspects in the fatal shootings of two people and shooting of a police officer have been arrested after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in north-eastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook on Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one...
ELMER CITY, WA
newschain

Rishi Sunak: the leader who foresaw the financial chaos he now inherits

Rishi Sunak’s “coronation” as Tory leader less than two months after losing out to Liz Truss is the most rapid political comeback in modern history. As a British Asian, he sets records as he will become the UK’s first prime minister who is not white, the first Hindu in the top job and, at 42, the youngest PM for more than 200 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

How Rishi Sunak might govern as Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has become the new Prime Minister after a rapid Conservative leadership contest focused almost entirely on personality rather than policy. As a result, the former chancellor has said little about how he might address the turmoil that followed the mini-budget. But only seven weeks after the end of...
newschain

Rishi Sunak to be prime minister after Penny Mordaunt fails to win MPs’ backing

Rishi Sunak has completed a spectacular political comeback to become the next prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of Tory MPs. The former chancellor won the support of Conservative colleagues to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader on Monday and will enter Downing Street less than two months after he lost the last race.
newschain

Scottish Tories call for unity as Sunak set to become PM

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has called for the country to unite after Rishi Sunak became Conservative leader and soon-to-be prime minister and pressure for a general election grows. Mr Sunak won the contest after rival Penny Mordaunt ended her bid for the top job just minutes before the number...
newschain

Rayner: Tories must stop ‘doling out prime ministers’

Angela Rayner has said the Conservatives “can’t just keep doling out prime ministers” as she demanded a general election. The Labour deputy leader said Rishi Sunak’s coronation in the Tory leadership race on Monday marked a “continuation” of the same problems and she criticised him for failing to spell out how he would address the challenges the UK faces.
newschain

Three prime ministers inside seven weeks – how did that happen?

Rishi Sunak has been named the UK’s next Prime Minister just months after his resignation as chancellor proved a fatal blow to Boris Johnson’s government. His victory in the race to replace Liz Truss also comes little more than a month since he lost out to her in the contest to replace Mr Johnson.
newschain

Tory party members react to Sunak as PM as some cancel memberships

Some Conservative Party supporters have cancelled their memberships following the announcement that Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister, with one voter of more than 40 years saying they felt as though the party “has been destroyed from within”. While some felt “delighted” by the news, others...
newschain

What could Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet look like?

Rishi Sunak spoke of the need to unite his party when he gave his first televised address as Conservative leader. Soon, his thoughts will turn to assembling a top team that he will hope can return a measure of stability to both the Conservatives and the country. To many, Liz...
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Rishi Sunak becoming PM will be ‘source of pride to many British Asians’

Rishi Sunak will become the country’s first Hindu prime minister after succeeding in his bid for the top political job. Groups heralded the move a “historic moment” that shows the highest office “can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds”. Mr Sunak...
newschain

What happens to the UK-India trade deal when Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister?

The Government has missed a deadline set by Boris Johnson to sign a free trade deal with India, prompting questions over the future of the negotiations under incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak. Earlier this month, Downing Street insisted there was no rush for Britain to finalise an agreement amid reports...
newschain

Sturgeon message to Sunak: Call an election and don’t impose more austerity

Scotland’s First Minister has urged the soon-to-be prime minister to call a general election and rule out a return to austerity. Rishi Sunak won the contest after rival Penny Mordaunt ended her bid for the top job just minutes before the number of nominations for each candidate were due to be announced on Monday.
newschain

Boris Johnson pulls out of race for 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson has dramatically pulled out the race for 10 Downing Street after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party. The former prime minister said he had “reached out” to leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to see if they could work together in the national interest, but it had not proved possible.
newschain

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy