Miramar Beach, FL

Prosecutors: Walton deputies justified in shooting

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies will face no criminal charges after they shot a man who was allegedly shooting at them during a high-speed chase, according to the State Attorney’s office.

On June 18, 2022, Dallas Francis and his girlfriend allegedly stole $34,000 from Circle K in Miramar Beach. A day after the robbery as law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Francis he drove away from them and shot at them, deputies said.

WCSO: Robbery suspect shot after firing at deputies

“After reviewing the evidence presented by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, including video recordings, witness statements, photographs, and local media reports, The Office of the State Attorney finds the law enforcement officers who discharged their firearms during the attempted arrest and high-speed vehicle pursuit of a dangerous suspect acted reasonably based on a well-founded fear for the safety of others and their own lives,” prosecutors wrote in a letter.

Francis is still awaiting trial on multiple charges in connection to the case including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

