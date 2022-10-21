ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksville, LA

kalb.com

Man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby in Boyce arrested

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - According to the Boyce Police Department, a man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby was arrested on Friday, October 21. Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened on Friday, Oct. 14, in Boyce. He turned himself in to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on October 21. Williams is currently in DC-1 with bond set at $230,000.
BOYCE, LA
kalb.com

Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
MARKSVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight

A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
BATON ROUGE, LA

