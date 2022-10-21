BOYCE, La. (KALB) - According to the Boyce Police Department, a man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby was arrested on Friday, October 21. Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened on Friday, Oct. 14, in Boyce. He turned himself in to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on October 21. Williams is currently in DC-1 with bond set at $230,000.

BOYCE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO