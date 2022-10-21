Read full article on original website
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
kalb.com
Man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby in Boyce arrested
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - According to the Boyce Police Department, a man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby was arrested on Friday, October 21. Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened on Friday, Oct. 14, in Boyce. He turned himself in to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on October 21. Williams is currently in DC-1 with bond set at $230,000.
kalb.com
Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
NOLA.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
brproud.com
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
WAFB.com
After suspected S.U. shooter arrested, EBR district attorney requests hold on bond
Southern and Jackson State are set to take on each other on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home after a domestic conflict.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine driver arrested on DWI charge after fatal crash in Assumption Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop C reported a Plaquemine resident was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle fatal crash in Labadieville. According to an LSP news release, the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Oct. 23 on Hwy. 308 near Orchid Street in Assumption Parish claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie.
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
LPD: One arrested after fight turns into homicide on Evangeline Thruway
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is on the scene of a homicide on Evangeline Thruway.
theadvocate.com
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight
A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
