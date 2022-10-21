ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
People

What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister

Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Popculture

King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
People

People

343K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy