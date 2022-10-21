Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..

25 DAYS AGO