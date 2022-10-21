Read full article on original website
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
How Much Is British PM Liz Truss Worth As She Resigns?
On Oct. 20, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned her post only six weeks after taking over the job from Boris Johnson. She now has the distinction of serving the shortest reign as PM in British...
6 days ago a British tabloid asked what would last longer, Prime Minister Liz Truss or a wet lettuce. The lettuce won.
On October 14 the Daily Star asked who would last longer — Liz Truss in Number 10 or a wet lettuce. Truss resigned six days later.
Telegraph quickly deletes pro-Boris Johnson article after he quits Tory race
Paper published Nadhim Zahawi article online just as news came through of Johnson’s withdrawal
Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’
Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed
Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
Prince William Was Reportedly ‘Almost in Tears’ When Prince Harry Publicly Admitted Feud: ‘William Was Shocked,’ Expert Says
Prince William was reportedly upset when Prince Harry admitted their relationship was rocky, an expert says. William reached out to his brother who ultimately rejected him.
Most Of The Late Queen’s Jewelry May Go To Kate Middleton, But Camilla May Get The First Pick
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her exquisite jewelry collection and fashion style – now that she’s passed away, many wonder who will inherit all that jewelry. Royal expert Ingrid Seward let the Daily Mail in on the jewelry inheritance, saying it would have been “sorted and organized by the Queen some time ago.”
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Meghan Markle Was ‘Obsessed’ With Persuading Palace to Deny Kate Middleton Feud, Author Says
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' about setting the record straight about making Kate Middleton cry before her wedding.
Kate Middleton ‘Terrified’ Around Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance: ‘Body Language Screams Keep Away From Me,’ Royal Expert Claims
A royal expert claims that Kate Middleton wanted to keep her distance from Meghan Markle during their recent appearance at Windsor Castle following the queen's death.
Wedding Guest's Outfit Slammed as 'Totally Inappropriate'
"I know traditions move on but wearing white as a guest at any wedding is always no," commented one Mumsnet user.
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
King Charles Was ‘Horrified’ by What Queen Elizabeth’s Aide Put in a Book About the Late Monarch, Expert Says
Here's who Queen Elizabeth II gave permission to write books about her life and why King Charles III reportedly isn't happy about what was already published.
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
