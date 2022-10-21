Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 p.m. Sunday, on CR 175E, just a few feet from East Ridge Valley Drive near Warsaw. Driver: Janet Barden, 80, East Harvest Ridge Lane, Warsaw. Driver accidentally turned off the headlights, left the road and sideswiped a utility pole. Damages up to $5,000.
WOWO News
One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home
WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana. It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.
WNDU
Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17 in Elkhart County. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll...
95.3 MNC
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Tornadoes And An Explosion
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. 2001 — On Oct. 24, tornadoes ripped through Kosciusko County. Two factories were among the damaged structures in the county, with Da-Lite Screen...
inkfreenews.com
Deer Accident Leads To Fatal Collision On Toll Road
SHIPSHEWANA – A motorist who stopped his car on the Indiana Toll Road after hitting deer was killed after being run over by his own vehicle Sunday night, Oct. 23. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Indiana State Police were dispatched to a collision in the eastbound lane near the 111.2-mile marker in LaGrange County.
inkfreenews.com
Fred L. Slabaugh
Fred L. Slabaugh, 82, Elkhart, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born March 27, 1940. Mr. Slabaugh is survived by his sister, Esther Yoder, Nappanee. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dispatchers confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a...
inkfreenews.com
Still Time To Get To Milford for Food Truck Friday
Meet Milford’s “Food Truck Friday” is underway on Main Street and there’s still time to attend. The October edition of the monthly event will continue until 8 p.m. and features more than a dozen food trucks, with offerings ranging from deserts to entire meals. Tonight’s activities...
inkfreenews.com
Lois K. Perkins
Lois K. Perkins, 68, Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home following a long battle with MS. She was born on Dec. 22, 1953. On June 24, 2005, she married Paul David Perkins. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Perkins, Warsaw; and a brother, James...
WOWO News
Death of woman triggers investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side.
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
inkfreenews.com
Motorcyclist Injured On SR 15
MILFORD — A female motorcyclist suffered unknown injuries in a crash on SR 15, south of CR 1350N tonight, Friday, Oct. 21. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. According to initial reports the motorcycle struck the guardrail causing the operator to be ejected. The motorcycle came to rest south of the guardrail on the westside of SR 15.
WNDU
One dead after car crashes into overpass on Indiana Toll Road
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a bridge and caught on fire on the Indiana Toll Road Friday morning. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. near the 99.5-mile marker, which is just two miles west of the Bristol exit in Elkhart County. Police say a blue passenger car was travelling eastbound when it left the roadway to the left and crashed into the pillars of the County Road 23 overpass.
inkfreenews.com
Gabe’s Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — Another option for buying clothes, toys and home goods is open in Warsaw. Gabe’s, a discount retailer which carries all of the above and more, had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Oct. 22. It’s located in the former Carson’s at 2856 Frontage Road.
inkfreenews.com
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
