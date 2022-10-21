ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely.

Flowerdew Hundred Creek weaves through a forested landscape in Prince George County on the south bank of the James River. Surrounded by land often examined by archaeologists due to its rich cultural history, the creek contains a story of its own that wildlife officials are working to preserve.  Earlier this year, officials took steps to […] The post Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

Hopewell teens experience dangers of distracted driving through virtual exercises

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - DRIVE SMART Virginia, Hopewell Police Department and VCU traveled to Hopewell High School to educate sophomores students about the dangers of distracted driving using its drive smart simulator Wednesday. This educational program included a virtual reality simulation installed into a full-size vehicle. Students wore a headset...
HOPEWELL, VA

