Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Related
Mother, daughter hospitalized after apartment fire 'have long recovery ahead'
The mother and daughter who suffered burns in a fire Friday morning at the Township Apartments remain in the hospital, family members said Saturday.
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat
William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.
Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely.
Flowerdew Hundred Creek weaves through a forested landscape in Prince George County on the south bank of the James River. Surrounded by land often examined by archaeologists due to its rich cultural history, the creek contains a story of its own that wildlife officials are working to preserve. Earlier this year, officials took steps to […] The post Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
'God put you there,' wife tells Virginia Beach surfers who helped save man
Todd and Donna Rowan woke up early Oct. 2. Donna took pictures of the sunrise and drank coffee before the couple hopped on their beach cruisers.
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
Another man is facing charges after two young children were abducted from a Hampton Walmart on Sunday.
flathatnews.com
Campus initiates shelter in place following unknown social media threat, suspect placed in custody
Saturday, Oct. 22, the College of William and Mary initiated a campus-wide shelter in place after a social media threat was allegedly brought to the attention of WMPD, though details regarding the threat are still unclear. “As you know, an anonymous threat to campus was made on social media today...
NBC12
Hopewell teens experience dangers of distracted driving through virtual exercises
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - DRIVE SMART Virginia, Hopewell Police Department and VCU traveled to Hopewell High School to educate sophomores students about the dangers of distracted driving using its drive smart simulator Wednesday. This educational program included a virtual reality simulation installed into a full-size vehicle. Students wore a headset...
1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash on N Military Highway in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.
Some residents worry downtown Norfolk is losing its vibrancy
One downtown Norfolk lounge has appealed the city council's decision in Norfolk's Circuit Court after its conditional use permit was revoked.
Two killed in Mathews County crash
The drivers of two vehicles involved in a Tuesday crash on Route 198 in Mathews County died from their injuries, Virginia State Police say.
13newsnow.com
Free Food Bank Event at Military Circle Mall for Military Families
The Military Family Advisory Network is behind the drive-through food bank. It's something they've done before, and they expected more than 800 families to show up.
Amid tensions, Petersburg schools to have extra police 'until order is restored'
As the school year continues, officials are being met with near-daily issues with some students. In response to the heightened violence, school leaders and the Petersburg police came up with a plan.
Increase in police presence expected at Petersburg High School Friday
In a tweet sent out Thursday night, the school district said the additional police presence is due to an increase in the number of altercations at the high school.
Virginia mom: People with Down syndrome 'need to be acknowledged, seen, heard'
Step Up for Down Syndrome was held to raise awareness and funds for programming for both adults and children with Down syndrome.
Comments / 0