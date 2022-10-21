ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

A VERY Happy Meal! McDonald’s starts selling Krispy Kreme donuts across some outlets, including chocolate iced with sprinkles and raspberry filled, to ‘give fans what they crave’

McDonald's is set to put Krispy Kreme donuts on their menu in some of their outlets, with flavors including chocolate iced with sprinkles and raspberry filled. The company wants to see how new products on its menu fare against its McCafé range and 'give fans what they crave.'. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheStreet

Wendy’s Brings Back a Fan Favorite and Has a Spicy Secret

Wendy’s (WEN) has been on the move with updating its menu. It has to bring a level of competition to the table to keep its spot at No. 2 fast-food burger joint behind McDonald’s and now in front of Burger King. It has taken the harder road to get there, but customers are proving it is worth it.
Hypebae

Krispy Kreme Adds Pumpkin Spice Kremey Chiller to its Halloween Line-Up

This Halloween, much-loved donut brand Krispy Kreme is adding to its existing Krispy Skreme offering with an all new range of donuts and drinks. First up is the highly-anticipated Pumpkin Spice Kremey Chiller, a white chocolate and pumpkin spice-flavored drink, topped with fresh “Kreme” and Halloween sprinkles. The new drink follows the recently introduced Freaky Frozen Chiller, made with green apple and wild grape.
The Associated Press

New Steak Butter Bacon Cheeseburger Brings Steakhouse Flavor to SONIC Drive-Ins

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- SONIC ® Drive-In is elevating its burger experience once again with the new Steak Butter Bacon Cheeseburger that offers the rich and smokey flavor you’d expect to find in a steakhouse in a decadent cheeseburger. This craveable new burger is available at SONIC locations nationwide starting October 31, though SONIC App users can enjoy an early preview beginning October 24.* This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005062/en/ Steak Butter Bacon Cheeseburger from SONIC Drive-In (Photo: Business Wire)

