The United Bank team and City of Wayland leaders are welcoming our new neighbors, University of Michigan Health-West, in its expansion to better serve the Wayland community. The new UMH-West Wayland Health Center will be located next to the United Bank Wayland branch on West Superior Street with expanded services. The new health center is set to open in spring 2024. UMH-West will continue to serve patients in its current location at 893 East Superior St. until then. The site for the new health center has been vacant for some time after being a car wash facility.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO