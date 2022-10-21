ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

townbroadcast.com

Hopkins wins O-K Silver Conference volleyball title

The Hopkins varsity volleyball squad Saturday captured the O-K Silver Conference championship by winning the league tournament at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids. The Lady Vikings entered the competition with one dual meet loss this season, to undefeated NorthPointe Christian. However, they rebounded to take all the marbles Saturday. Hopkins...
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Vikings, Clippers qualify for post-season grid playoffs

Hopkins and Martin football teams both will take part in the post-season playoffs this Friday evening. Martin will take its 7-2 record against another squad that went 7-2 in eight-man football — Tekonsha. The Indians, whose home base is south of Marshall, but north of Goldwater. They took it on the chin badly last Friday night in a 60-14 loss to unbeaten Colon.
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins still has hopes for playoffs; ‘Cats’ season ends

In the battle for the O-K Silver Conference football championship Friday night, Belding prevailed 36-14 over a determined Hopkins outfit. Meanwhile, Wayland became the fifth consecutive victim of a streaking Cedar Springs squad that started at 0-4 and finished at 5-4. The Wildcats, who lost 35-21 on their Senior Night, lost their last three three and completed the season at 4-5.
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

City crews starting to pick up leaves curbside today

Wayland city crews will begin picking up leaves today (Monday, Oct. 24), continuing through the first measurable, sustained snowfall. Residents are asked to rake their leaves into piles of the edge of the roadway, but not into the street, which may impede traffic. Larger piles are preferable along the edge of the property.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

U-M Health Center going in next door to United Bank

The United Bank team and City of Wayland leaders are welcoming our new neighbors, University of Michigan Health-West, in its expansion to better serve the Wayland community. The new UMH-West Wayland Health Center will be located next to the United Bank Wayland branch on West Superior Street with expanded services. The new health center is set to open in spring 2024. UMH-West will continue to serve patients in its current location at 893 East Superior St. until then. The site for the new health center has been vacant for some time after being a car wash facility.
WAYLAND, MI

