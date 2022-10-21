ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🔒So much Astros style⚾, sunrises and sunsets for the home team🌇🌅 and a driving dog🐶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

 3 days ago
Click2Houston.com

Beer! Beer! Beer!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

What is it Like to Sing the Anthem at Minute Maid Before an Astros Game

HOUSTON – What is it like to sing the anthem to a stadium of people?. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with international vocalist and co-founder of Jazz Houston, Belinda Munro, moments after soundcheck to find out what is it like to sing the anthem at Minute Maid before an Astros Game.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas

HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
HOUSTON, TX
B93

Check Out This 10 Pound Cinnamon Roll in South East Texas

You know I am always looking out for fun food stories and I just found one thanks to my social feed! Bonnie's Donuts in League City, Texas is known for its 5-pound cinnamon rolls, however, they also have a massive 10-pound cinnamon roll! If you plan on ordering this massive dessert treat, Bonnie needs at least, 1 day's notice. Check out this video that will definitely give you a sweet tooth. Check them out on Facebook.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4.65 Million French Chateau Style Home in Houston with Exquisite Finishes is One of A Kind

5506 Russett Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 5506 Russett Dr, Houston, Texas is a one of a kind home on a private cul-de-sac with exquisite finishes and features including reclaimed hardwoods & limestone floors, cast-stone adorning all 5 fireplaces, elevator to 3rd floor, and more. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5506 Russett Drive, please contact Colleen Sherlock (Phone: 713-858-6699) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's where you can get American League championship gear

Right after the Astros completed their four-game sweep of the Yankees to advance to the World Series, fans were able to buy their American League champion gear. According to Academy, all 32 locations in the Houston area were opening back up right after the clinching win to sell official Houston Astros American League Championship apparel. Merchandise was also available online at academy.com.
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood

Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
HOUSTON, TX

