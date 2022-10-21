Read full article on original website
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Instead of really fighting crime, Republicans are pursuing the performative and partisan impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. The post If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CBS News
Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
billypenn.com
Oz and Fetterman Latino voter outreach; Phillies fans celebrate World Series berth; Trump targets Philly election results | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. How Pa.’s biggest political campaigns are reaching Latino voters. Heading into the home stretch before November is usually when campaigns start to engage...
Philly announces new regulations, application process for streeteries
The city of Philadelphia announced new regulations and a new application process this month for streeteries. Business owners with outdoor dining structures extending into street parking spaces will now have to submit permits to make them permanent.
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner 'disappointed' in potential impeachment, says its for 'political points'
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the push to impeach him is only being done for 'political points' and said that he's 'utterly disappointed' in the Select Committee's approach.
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Pa. Dems are putting a lot on Josh Shapiro's shoulders. Is he up to it? The post ‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
No Election Day off for Temple; New rules for outdoor dining; Krasner expects impeachment kickoff | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Philly police face challenges in staffing, data collection. An audit requested by City Council found many difficulties faced by the Philadelphia Police Department...
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Track City Councilmembers’ Votes
With most of next year’s 2023 Philadelphia mayoral field made up of legislators from City Council, a reasonable thing that voters might be curious about is how all those members voted on the various bills that have come up during their terms in office. The members running for Mayor...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Are We Still A Union League Town?
A couple of weeks ago, when the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, the Union League, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
Philadelphia DA Krasner claims Republican focus on city crime is 'racist messaging'
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Friday claimed that Republicans' preoccupation with crime ahead of the midterms was "racist messaging."
thecentersquare.com
As nearby small cities lower murder rates, Philadelphia looks for solutions
(The Center Square) – Homicides in Philadelphia have been stubbornly high compared to just a few years ago, and elected officials have started to look for answers in other cities. While some crime has risen in a number of cities in recent years, few cities have seen a worse...
Philadelphia DA facing impeachment says he expects vote soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor says he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Harrisburg news conference on Friday that “there’s very little question that they’re going to move.”...
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
Tony Watlington reveals another phase on how to improve Philadelphia School District
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School's Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington has set in motion a three-phase plan to improve the district. Another phase of the plan has now been revealed, and CBS3 got the chance to talk to him about the findings."I'm excited that the work of the transition team is finally concluded they spent several months digging into our data," Watlington said. The next phase of improving the School District of Philadelphia has been completed, as Watlington's three-stage plan moves forward. The transition team, which included more than 100 Philadelphians from various backgrounds, presented its findings to the superintendent and the...
CBS News
Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University...
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philly police say analysis of 911 response times between Black and white neighborhoods is ‘devoid of context’
Philadelphia Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw joined leaders of the officers’ union to push back on findings in a report from the City Controller’s Office that analyzed police department spending and provided recommendations for progress. Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s review, done at the request of City Council’s Police Reform Working...
