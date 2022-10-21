ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS News

Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Track City Councilmembers’ Votes

With most of next year’s 2023 Philadelphia mayoral field made up of legislators from City Council, a reasonable thing that voters might be curious about is how all those members voted on the various bills that have come up during their terms in office. The members running for Mayor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Are We Still A Union League Town?

A couple of weeks ago, when the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, the Union League, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia DA facing impeachment says he expects vote soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor says he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Harrisburg news conference on Friday that “there’s very little question that they’re going to move.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen

With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Tony Watlington reveals another phase on how to improve Philadelphia School District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School's Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington has set in motion a three-phase plan to improve the district. Another phase of the plan has now been revealed, and CBS3 got the chance to talk to him about the findings."I'm excited that the work of the transition team is finally concluded they spent several months digging into our data," Watlington said. The next phase of improving the School District of Philadelphia has been completed, as Watlington's three-stage plan moves forward.  The transition team, which included more than 100 Philadelphians from various backgrounds, presented its findings to the superintendent and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly police say analysis of 911 response times between Black and white neighborhoods is ‘devoid of context’

Philadelphia Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw joined leaders of the officers’ union to push back on findings in a report from the City Controller’s Office that analyzed police department spending and provided recommendations for progress. Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s review, done at the request of City Council’s Police Reform Working...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

