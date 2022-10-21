Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
PHOTOS: F1 United States Grand Prix celebrity sightings
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
fox7austin.com
F1 visitors experience privacy, luxury at Million Air
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is anticipating another busy weekend as thousands travel to Austin to watch the Formula 1 race at Circuit of the Americas. While there's expected to be long lines and a lot of people at ABIA, it's a much different story at Million Air. Million...
KVUE
Bravo reality stars kick off F1 weekend with sips and conversation
AUSTIN, Texas — The first-ever official tequila sponsor of the Formula 1 (F1) Paddock Club, PATRÓN Tequila, is kicking off the 2022 U.S. Grand Prix weekend in Austin with the PATRÓN Pit Stop. The event is a multi-day activation in partnership with Soho House Austin offering select...
Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1
AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
luxury-houses.net
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
fox7austin.com
What to expect with Formula 1 traffic at COTA
AUSTIN, Texas - Formula 1 kicked off Friday at Circuit of the Americas. With people traveling to Austin from all over the world, that also means more traffic. Officials with COTA say there are changes with transportation this year. "The fan experience starts how you arrive," Cady Chow, director of...
More fast food chains coming to Dripping Springs, locals react
With population growth comes a need for more restaurants to feed those folks, and Dripping Springs is seeing a few more fast-food chains emerging.
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
virtualbx.com
Biggest Surf Park Community Development on the Planet Coming to Austin
Austin (Travis County) – The biggest surf park development on the planet is coming to the city. The Broadbeach, Queensland-based Surf Lakes, who use concentric swells to create multiple waves for “surfers”, will be developing a 12-acre project that will be part of a larger community development.
KXAN
Austin Curls: Natural Curl Artist Helping Austin One Curl At A Time
Jasmin Todd, the master stylist/curl specialist of Austin Curls, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us about what they offer and more. “We offer a unique service demonstrating a niche type of salon for curly hair. We encourage the curl through our cutting, color, and styling services. We treat and care for every client’s unique curl pattern and texture.”
Eater
An Austinite Talks About Filming the Austin Episode of Netflix Show ‘Somebody Feed Phil’
Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil premiered its sixth season earlier this week, and the food-centric show features an entire episode dedicated to Austin, led by host Phil Rosenthal. One of the people who had a hand in shaping and even appearing on the show were Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson, the co-founders of the ATX Television Festival.
KVUE
F1 weekend Grand Prix kickoff concert with DJ Cassidy, Robin Thicke, Shaggy and Wyclef Jean
AUSTIN, Texas — For the first ever, a Formula One racing team hosted a live music event at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. The Friday evening to kick off the Formula One weekend had headliner DJ Cassidy, who brought his series, Pass the Mic, to the stage for a musical performance featuring performances by artists Robin Thicke, Shaggy and Wyclef Jean.
In 2023 You Can Catch Big Waves In Austin At A New Surf Park
In 2023 developers plan to break ground on a $1.3 billion dollar project in Austin, Texas that will become the largest surf park on planet Earth. Because it's being built in Texas you know it has to be bigger and the best!. If you like to surf, right now you...
Guess the rent of this modern 4-bedroom farmhouse in New Braunfels
How much will you pay for modernized rural living?
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
metalinjection
KISS Played A Secret Show For Less Than 100 People Last Night
I can't imagine how much this show must've cost, but Kiss played a private concert for less than 100 people last night. According to writer Michael Cavacini on his website, the show was held in downtown Austin, TX for the multi-national tobacco corporation Philip Morris International Inc. You can watch it in full here. You can also check out a little of the show below, which looks like it was one hell of a party.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 9
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were undefeated heading into the ninth week of Central Texas high school football season and those four teams remain unbeaten after the week ended. Check out our rankings for Week 9 of the season which featured some big matchups including Lockhart vs Bastrop, Wimberley vs Geronimo Navarro, Georgetown vs College Station, Manor vs Vista Ridge, and Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis.
austinmonthly.com
Here’s What a Miniaturized Austin Looks Like
With a few clicks, Bart Sasam can shrink the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail to the size of a twig. He can make a city bus look like a toy, and crowds of people appear as if they were just millimeters tall. “It’s all about what you blur,” he says, emphasizing the importance of his his tilt-shift lens and Adobe Photoshop.
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
