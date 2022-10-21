Read full article on original website
Thomas Leslie Tucker
Cornetist Thomas Tucker, 86, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022. Tom quickly reunited in Heaven with parents John James “JJ” and Adelia Tucker and older brother Bill and enjoyed bringing them up to date on his second career as a professional musician. Tom didn’t need to be asked twice to regale them with Dixieland jazz stylings on his beloved cornet! Tom’s sister, Marilyn Tucker Batten, continues to enjoy listening to his CDs in Kansas City.
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
STLCC Forest Park campus on lockdown
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus is on lockdown due to an emergency. The details of the emergency are unknown as of 8:45 a.m. Monday. The school says those on campus should “shelter in place, and follow campus officials and local authority’s instructions.” Those who are not on campus […]
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award
This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
How ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ helped solve St. Louis cold case
The TV series Unsolved Mysteries helped solve a case involving an infant.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Civey Sentenced to 8 Years in Jones Death
(Farmington) A Belgrade man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the disappearance of a Farmington teenager. According to the Daily Journal, 25-year-old Ethan Hunter Civey pleaded guilty on Friday to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony case. On May 20th of last year, the body of 18-year-old Mikayla Jones was found near highway “M” between Caledonia and Irondale in Washington County. Civey and 34-year-old Andrew T. Pierce of Irondale were charged with abondment of a corpse and destroying drug evidence after Jones’ death. Authorities believe Jones died of an accidental drug overdose while with Civey and Pierce.
James Hardie to build new facility in Crystal City, Missouri creating 240 new jobs
James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, announced it will build a new manufacturing facility in Crystal City, creating 240 new high-paying jobs. The one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will deliver in-demand fiber cement products. “We are proud to welcome a leading manufacturer like James...
Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington
Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
Update: Police: 3 killed in shooting at Missouri high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central...
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO
Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
Festus Police Dealing with Catalytic Converter Thefts
(Festus) There is a theft trend that is running rampant across the greater St. Louis region. It’s the theft of catalytic converters. A crime that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with quite frequently as well as many municipal police agencies. Police Chief Tim Lewis says...
PHOTO GALLERY: Car Cruise rolls into Union
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 played host to their inaugural Car Cruise Saturday at its post in Union. The car show attracted 17 vehicles shortly after it started at 3 p.m., with more rolling in.
