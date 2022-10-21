ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Sullivan Independent News

Thomas Leslie Tucker

Cornetist Thomas Tucker, 86, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022. Tom quickly reunited in Heaven with parents John James “JJ” and Adelia Tucker and older brother Bill and enjoyed bringing them up to date on his second career as a professional musician. Tom didn’t need to be asked twice to regale them with Dixieland jazz stylings on his beloved cornet! Tom’s sister, Marilyn Tucker Batten, continues to enjoy listening to his CDs in Kansas City.
SULLIVAN, MO
mymoinfo.com

James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX 2

STLCC Forest Park campus on lockdown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus is on lockdown due to an emergency. The details of the emergency are unknown as of 8:45 a.m. Monday. The school says those on campus should “shelter in place, and follow campus officials and local authority’s instructions.” Those who are not on campus […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
WILDWOOD, MO
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award

This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Civey Sentenced to 8 Years in Jones Death

(Farmington) A Belgrade man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the disappearance of a Farmington teenager. According to the Daily Journal, 25-year-old Ethan Hunter Civey pleaded guilty on Friday to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony case. On May 20th of last year, the body of 18-year-old Mikayla Jones was found near highway “M” between Caledonia and Irondale in Washington County. Civey and 34-year-old Andrew T. Pierce of Irondale were charged with abondment of a corpse and destroying drug evidence after Jones’ death. Authorities believe Jones died of an accidental drug overdose while with Civey and Pierce.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington

Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado

A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO

Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
WENTZVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Police Dealing with Catalytic Converter Thefts

(Festus) There is a theft trend that is running rampant across the greater St. Louis region. It’s the theft of catalytic converters. A crime that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with quite frequently as well as many municipal police agencies. Police Chief Tim Lewis says...
FESTUS, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Car Cruise rolls into Union

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 played host to their inaugural Car Cruise Saturday at its post in Union. The car show attracted 17 vehicles shortly after it started at 3 p.m., with more rolling in.
UNION, MO

