Moses Lake, WA

ifiberone.com

Fire wipes out fertilizer plant in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a pile of rubble that used to be the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant in Moses Lake is still smoldering after it was engulfed by flames on Sunday afternoon. Situated in 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, the plant caught fire at around...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake house fire kills one, severely injures another

MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another. The cousin of the man who lived in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County

A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season

Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
High School Football PRO

Moses Lake, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MOSES LAKE, WA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Moses Lake (WA)

In search of the best and fu things to do in Moses Lake, WA?. Moses Lake is a borough and the county seat of Grant County in the state of Washington, United States. It is the biggest town in Grant County and the 49th most populous in Washington State, with a population of twenty-five thousand, five hundred and eighty-three after the 2020 census.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Council Looks At $10 Upgrade To Convention Center

The Wenatchee City Council is looking at designs for a $10 million renovation and upgrade to the city's convention center. Most of the money will be spent on a new building, which will add an additional 4,500 feet of meeting space to the complex. Council Member Linda Herald is also...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week

The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
WENATCHEE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford

The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Community Make a Difference on Saturday

The Wenatchee Valley Community came together to make a difference on “Make a Difference Day” Saturday. October 22nd was the City of Wenatchee’s official Make a Difference day for Wenatchee Valley communities. News Radio 560 KPQ and Townsquare Media stations hosted the Coats for Kids collection drive,...
WENATCHEE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Supreme Court asked to rule on evidence in ongoing Rock Island murder case

WATERVILLE — A motion to suppress evidence in the trial of a Rock Island man accused of killing his wife in 2018 may be heard by the state Supreme Court. Acting Chief Judge Robert Lawrence-Berry with the state Court of Appeals, Division III, on Wednesday transferred the case to the higher court to determine whether evidence seized by first-arriving officers prior to obtaining a search warrant should be withheld from jurors or if the search fell under the state’s community caretaking exception.
ROCK ISLAND, WA

