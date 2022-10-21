Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Shelter-in-place order lifted for residents near fertilizer plant fire near Moses Lake
Officials on Tuesday lifted the shelter-in-place notice for residents threatened by unhealthy smoke from the fire that destroyed a Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant Sunday near Moses Lake. While the order was called off, the fire continued to smolder Tuesday, leading to unhealthy air in the area, according to a Grant...
ifiberone.com
Fire wipes out fertilizer plant in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a pile of rubble that used to be the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant in Moses Lake is still smoldering after it was engulfed by flames on Sunday afternoon. Situated in 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, the plant caught fire at around...
ifiberone.com
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake house fire kills one, severely injures another
MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another. The cousin of the man who lived in...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
Police said a male driver ran a stop sign and hit a woman driving on George Washington at around 6:30 a.m. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department said that the victims were taken to the hospital. The roads are closed due to the accident early Tuesday morning. Further...
Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested
The Richland suspect is facing felony assault charges.
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season
Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
Moses Lake, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Moses Lake (WA)
In search of the best and fu things to do in Moses Lake, WA?. Moses Lake is a borough and the county seat of Grant County in the state of Washington, United States. It is the biggest town in Grant County and the 49th most populous in Washington State, with a population of twenty-five thousand, five hundred and eighty-three after the 2020 census.
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Looks At $10 Upgrade To Convention Center
The Wenatchee City Council is looking at designs for a $10 million renovation and upgrade to the city's convention center. Most of the money will be spent on a new building, which will add an additional 4,500 feet of meeting space to the complex. Council Member Linda Herald is also...
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
shorelineareanews.com
Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford
The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
nbcrightnow.com
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Community Make a Difference on Saturday
The Wenatchee Valley Community came together to make a difference on “Make a Difference Day” Saturday. October 22nd was the City of Wenatchee’s official Make a Difference day for Wenatchee Valley communities. News Radio 560 KPQ and Townsquare Media stations hosted the Coats for Kids collection drive,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State Supreme Court asked to rule on evidence in ongoing Rock Island murder case
WATERVILLE — A motion to suppress evidence in the trial of a Rock Island man accused of killing his wife in 2018 may be heard by the state Supreme Court. Acting Chief Judge Robert Lawrence-Berry with the state Court of Appeals, Division III, on Wednesday transferred the case to the higher court to determine whether evidence seized by first-arriving officers prior to obtaining a search warrant should be withheld from jurors or if the search fell under the state’s community caretaking exception.
