Eudora, KS

LJWORLD

Lawrence man accused of calling police, then assaulting 3 officers with a gun

A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court after allegedly assaulting three police officers with a firearm. Tiburcio Joe Reyes III, 38, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interference with law enforcement, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police detective charged with DUI after off-duty crash; DA’s office brings in outside prosecutor with expertise in DUI law

A Lawrence police detective has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a DUI after he crashed into a parked car while off duty. Detective Adam Christopher Welch, 38, of Lawrence, faces one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more, according to charging documents. The charges relate to an incident around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, when Welch is alleged to have crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

North KC lawyer disbarred after accusing judges of lying, committing crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Kansas City lawyer has been disbarred after he accused federal judges of lying and committing crimes. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 124,956: In the Matter of Jack R.T. Jordan, it ordered Jordan’s disbarment. Jordan had been a North Kansas City, Mo., attorney admitted to practice in the state of Kansas since 2019.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge

A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Dispute over dog ownership lands Mo. man in Kan. jail

Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
SALINA, KS

