LJWORLD
Lawrence man accused of calling police, then assaulting 3 officers with a gun
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court after allegedly assaulting three police officers with a firearm. Tiburcio Joe Reyes III, 38, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interference with law enforcement, according to charging documents.
St. Louis-area jury to hear trial of man charged with killing NKC officer
A man charged in Clay County, Missouri, with the murder of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez requested a change of venue for his case.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police detective charged with DUI after off-duty crash; DA’s office brings in outside prosecutor with expertise in DUI law
A Lawrence police detective has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a DUI after he crashed into a parked car while off duty. Detective Adam Christopher Welch, 38, of Lawrence, faces one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more, according to charging documents. The charges relate to an incident around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, when Welch is alleged to have crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane.
kcur.org
Former KCKPD detective testifies he ‘never’ pressured witnesses into false testimony
Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski on Monday made a rare public appearance and denied any involvement in a 1997 homicide investigation in which he is accused of pressuring a witness to offer false testimony. Golubski took the stand in the Wyandotte County Courthouse and refuted a central...
WIBW
North KC lawyer disbarred after accusing judges of lying, committing crimes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Kansas City lawyer has been disbarred after he accused federal judges of lying and committing crimes. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 124,956: In the Matter of Jack R.T. Jordan, it ordered Jordan’s disbarment. Jordan had been a North Kansas City, Mo., attorney admitted to practice in the state of Kansas since 2019.
Prosecutors want Britt Reid to serve 4 years in prison
Prosecutors want Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former Chiefs assistant coach, to serve 4 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child.
Family of Merriam stabbing victim speaks out
The family of a Merriam deadly stabbing victim says someone attacked him with a knife while he was sleeping in his Johnson County apartment.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge
A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
Driver delivering for Amazon found dead after suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs
A driver working for Amazon was found dead from a suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs, according to the Ray County Sheriff's Office.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County moves election worker data following software CEO’s arrest
Johnson County says it has transferred its election worker data to servers under the “exclusive control” of county government following an investigation into whether some personal information of county poll workers had been stolen or compromised. The move comes as early voting for the Nov. 8 election began...
Gov. Kelly names 3 new judges to Johnson County Court
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed three new judges to the Johnson County District Court.
Arbitrator says KC firefighter lied about fatal crash
An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year.
Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
kcur.org
KCFD firetruck driver ordered to pay $32 million after killing three people in Westport crash
A Kansas City Fire Department engine driver who killed three people after plowing through a red light in Westport last December will likely not be able to pay even a fraction of a $32 million arbitration award levied against him last week. But the families of the three victims hope...
Dispute over dog ownership lands Mo. man in Kan. jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
Court documents show Blue Springs teen died during drug deal
Court Docs: Wyatt Conroy, of Blue Springs, and a friend met up with someone to buy marijuana when the 15-year-old was shot and killed,
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KC man pleads guilty to role in massive drug conspiracy case
A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to his role in a massive drug conspiracy that prosecutors also linked to two murders.
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a man after thousands of dollars worth of cell phones were stolen. The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an ongoing large cellphone theft investigation. On Aug. 5, TPD...
