A Lawrence police detective has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a DUI after he crashed into a parked car while off duty. Detective Adam Christopher Welch, 38, of Lawrence, faces one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more, according to charging documents. The charges relate to an incident around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, when Welch is alleged to have crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO