ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple Raises Prices on Its TV and Music Streaming Services

Apple on Monday increased monthly and annual subscription prices for its streaming services Apple TV+ and Apple Music. It also raised prices for the Apple One bundle. In a statement, Apple said the price increase for Apple Music was because of increased music licensing costs. Apple on Monday increased monthly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy