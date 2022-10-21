Read full article on original website
The college enrollment drop is finally letting up. That's the good news
Undergraduate college enrollment is continuing its years-long decline, though at a much less drastic rate than during the pandemic. According to preliminary data released Thursday, U.S. colleges and universities saw a drop of just 1.1% of undergraduate students between the fall of 2021 and 2022. This follows a historic decline that began in the fall of 2020; over two years, more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college.
Phys.org
Co-option of resources by white students marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC college students, study finds
Nationally, only about 50% of students pass college algebra, with even fewer students who are Black, Latinx, and Native. Serving as a gatekeeper course for students seeking a degree in STEM, algebra can serve as a barrier for some BIPOC students. Beyond opportunity gaps, a new study from the University of Colorado Denver finds that "white hoarding," the co-option of resources by white students, marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC students in college algebra.
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
How to Empower Your Remote Workforce
As a business leader, you already know that hiring employees with the right knowledge, skills, and experience often isn’t enough to reach success. For a company to thrive, team members have to be empowered as well, and the overall employee morale and satisfaction need to be high. But while empowerment in the workplace might be easier to build in traditional settings, giving more power to remote workers can be much more difficult to achieve, given their distant and isolated nature. To that end, here are some tips that might help you empower your remote workforce successfully:
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications, and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition, and psychology.
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: College rankings shouldn't define a college
There I was: In the middle of the fall semester of my senior year of high school, sitting in my kitchen, browsing my computer. I was in the process of applying to colleges and had no clue where I might want to spend the next four years of my life.
bestcolleges.com
Professional Organizations That Support Minorities in STEM
Women make up half of the national STEM workforce but earn less than men. Minorities in STEM, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), are disproportionately represented. Dedicated organizations exist to advocate for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and neurodiverse professionals in STEM. STEM employment is booming in the post-internet era....
pcrm.org
Medical School Students Should Receive Nutrition Education
All medical school students should receive nutrition education as part of their standard curricula, according to articles published in both the British Journal for Nutrition and BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health. Researchers from universities and nutrition advocacy groups in the UK developed a nutrition curriculum to integrate into existing undergraduate medical education to provide nutrition education traditionally lacking in medical training. The curriculum can be implemented to educate other health care professionals. This training will prepare future practitioners to address dietary concerns with their patients.
Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely
In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
Phys.org
Study finds school choice not offered equitably to low-income, less-educated families, who are forced to compromise more
Every parent wants the best possible school for their children. But as the saying goes, you can't always get what you want. A new study from the University of Kansas shows that low-income parents, those from marginalized racial and ethnic backgrounds and those with lower educational attainment tend to compromise more on school features they prefer compared to their predominantly white, affluent peers. This difference in preference compromise correlates directly with differences in parents' degree of satisfaction with schools they choose.
Phys.org
Online program to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress, study shows
An innovative programme to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress when used online, new analysis shows. Own-Voice Intensive Phonics (OVIP) approach is a computer-assisted instruction system which has already been shown to be effective as part of face-to-face tuition as part of previous research. The first...
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
