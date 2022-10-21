ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Ryan
3d ago

police were right on this one.. what are they supposed to do when the person has a gun.. I mean really

fentanyl floyd
2d ago

ur son shouldn't be waving guns. should of done a better job at raising him

Oh Poo
3d ago

I want to see a body cam on how she raised her son.

Reply
Daily News

Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops

A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Driver Repeatedly Stabbed in Back After Midtown Fender Bender

A fender bender turned bloody in Manhattan when one of the two drivers involved stabbed the other and took off, authorities said Sunday. The violent attack came after the two drivers crashed in Hell's Kitchen Saturday night around 9 p.m., near West 42nd Street and 10th Avenue. Police said the...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Body in NYC Driveway Dump Case Identified

The woman whose body was found in a large bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island last week has been identified -- and a 56-year-old man who lives at the address where she was found now faces charges. The NYPD identified the victim Monday as 26-year-old...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Man charged with dumping 26-year-old woman’s body near the trash outside his Staten Island home

A Staten Island man has been charged with dumping a 26-year-old woman’s body near the trash outside his home, police said Monday. Glen Brancato, 56, was arrested Saturday on charges of concealment of a human corpse and criminal tampering. Police suspect victim Lahuma Payton died of a drug overdose after a night of partying though the cause of death has not yet been determined. Her body, ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Gun-Toting Thieves Rob Off-Duty Cop in the Bronx: Police

An off-duty officer visiting the Big Apple was robbed at gunpoint this weekend, losing a number of valuables in a late-night mugging, police said. The cop, who works for the Town of Wallkill Police Department, was in the Bronx early Sunday morning when police said thieves swarmed the man at the corner of Givan and Merritt avenues.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man wanted in connection to Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened around noon on Oct. 7 at Southern Boulevard and East 178th Street in the West Farms section.Police say a driver making a left turn onto East 178th struck a 22-year-old man on an electric scooter.The driver then took off.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.Police have released video showing a male who they say removed a license plate from the vehicle involved in the crash.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Grand Jury Indicts Unlicensed Driver Allegedly Behind NYC Boy's Death

A grand jury returned a lengthy indictment this week, delivering a list of charges against the 40-year-old Queens man accused of fatally striking a 5-year-old boy and fleeing the scene before he was tracked down by police three weeks later. Xavier Carchipulla, of Astoria, was arraigned before the Queens County...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

NYC Man dies after getting stabbed in fight over bad manners

A New York City man died after being stabbed in a fight that stemmed from not receiving a thank you when he held a door open for the suspect at a smoke shop. The two started fighting in the shop and moved outside where the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and neck before the suspect escaped on an e-bike. WNBC's Adam Harding.Oct. 23, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family calls for body camera video in deadly police shooting

NEW YORK - A mother who lost her son in a police-involved shooting is calling for the release of body camera video in the incident. The NYPD said 28-year-old Joel Capellan was shot and killed early Sunday in Upper Manhattan. According to police, a lieutenant and three officers witnessed a dispute around 3 a.m. near the corner of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street in the Inwood neighborhood.Investigators said the men involved were leaving a club and exchanged words over a dirty look. Capellan allegedly pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped another man. The weapon discharged, and the man was gazed in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop

Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

