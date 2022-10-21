ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Care/Don't Care: The overlooked Dolphin we should appreciate

The Dolphins have been flying in the dark with their rocky quarterback situation over the last month. Even with Tua Tagovailoa back, the passing game wasn't all the way back. While the stats don't look bad with a 92.7 passer rating, the Steelers left about four dropped interceptions on the field. They hit some long passes to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and even Trent Sherfield, but it was more sporadic than from the early weeks of the season.
Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
PHOTOS: Steelers take on Dolphins in Miami

PHOTOS: Steelers take on Dolphins in Miami The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their longest trip of the 2022 season, traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. (WPXI/WPXI)
Behind the scenes with FOX NFL Crew: National Tight Ends Day

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Autumn is a time for holidays. Kids have Halloween. Families gather on Thanksgiving. But the fourth Sunday in October is an occasion special to football. It is National Tight Ends Day. Never heard of it? Well, it's real — inspired by the phrase first uttered by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018. His teammate, All-Pro tight end George Kittle, then picked it up and ran with it all the way to national recognition for a brand-new holiday.
Giants stop Jaguars at 1-yard line for 23-17 win, get to 6-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants' latest nail-biter came down to the final play — and the final few inches before the goal line. The Giants defended like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They've grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games.
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
Cowboys, Prescott in must-win situation against Lions?

Dak Prescott is expected to make his return to action Sunday after missing the last five games with a thumb injury. There might not be a better opponent for him to get back on track against, either. The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Detroit Lions, who have the seventh-worst passing...
Packers O-line takes hit with LT David Bakhtiari out

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday after not being listed all week. The...
