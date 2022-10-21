Read full article on original website
Steelers Should Feel Better About Kenny Pickett After Dolphins Loss
There's a positive feel coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 7 loss in Miami.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling
It's time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make some trade calls.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Care/Don't Care: The overlooked Dolphin we should appreciate
The Dolphins have been flying in the dark with their rocky quarterback situation over the last month. Even with Tua Tagovailoa back, the passing game wasn't all the way back. While the stats don't look bad with a 92.7 passer rating, the Steelers left about four dropped interceptions on the field. They hit some long passes to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and even Trent Sherfield, but it was more sporadic than from the early weeks of the season.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Says He ‘Needed’ to Get Physical Against Steelers
Tua Tagovailoa missed three weeks of play recovering from a concussion. And in his very first game back, the Miami Dolphins quarterback admitted he sought out some defensive contact. Although millions of NFL fans sucked in their breath Sunday night when a lineman or linebacker got too close to Tua,...
Yardbarker
Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
NFL Week 7 Injury Updates: Latest on Who’s In, Who’s Out
The Packers have some injuries at receiver, but Aaron Rodgers might have a new weapon back in the fold.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Steelers take on Dolphins in Miami
PHOTOS: Steelers take on Dolphins in Miami The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their longest trip of the 2022 season, traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. (WPXI/WPXI)
FOX Sports
Behind the scenes with FOX NFL Crew: National Tight Ends Day
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Autumn is a time for holidays. Kids have Halloween. Families gather on Thanksgiving. But the fourth Sunday in October is an occasion special to football. It is National Tight Ends Day. Never heard of it? Well, it's real — inspired by the phrase first uttered by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018. His teammate, All-Pro tight end George Kittle, then picked it up and ran with it all the way to national recognition for a brand-new holiday.
Steelers Rally Not Enough in Loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied from an early deficit but couldn't convert in crunch time against the Miami Dolphins.
FOX Sports
Giants stop Jaguars at 1-yard line for 23-17 win, get to 6-1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants' latest nail-biter came down to the final play — and the final few inches before the goal line. The Giants defended like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They've grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
Steelers vs. Dolphins the Hottest Ticket of Week 7
The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Miami to face the Dolphins, and everyone wants to be there.
FOX Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
REPORT: Panthers Reject Big Trade Offer for Brian Burns
Carolina wants to build around Burns and Scott Fitterer has made that clear.
Steelers CB James Pierre Active for Dolphins Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is almost at full strength again.
FOX Sports
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
Ravens Activate Running Back Help Ahead of Browns Game
The Baltimore Ravens will have Gus Edwards back on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to town.
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Prescott in must-win situation against Lions?
Dak Prescott is expected to make his return to action Sunday after missing the last five games with a thumb injury. There might not be a better opponent for him to get back on track against, either. The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Detroit Lions, who have the seventh-worst passing...
FOX Sports
Packers O-line takes hit with LT David Bakhtiari out
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday after not being listed all week. The...
