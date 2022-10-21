Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Police Investigating Crash on Saturday Night
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that took place on Saturday night. APD officers were called to south Western Street and Shelby Drive at 9:56 pm, as a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic, and was struck by a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. The woman has since...
kgncnewsnow.com
APD respond to La Quinta for SWAT incident
The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the 2100 block of Coulter Street. They responded to a weapons call at 12:40 PM at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter. More information will be released as it develops. UPDATE: Negotiators spoke to the man and the...
kgncnewsnow.com
CIRT Incident At Amarillo Hotel, Suspect Identified
Amarillo Police have identified a man arrested Thursday, after a CIRT incident at the La Quinta Hotel. The incident at 2108 South Georgia ended up with the arrest of 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct. He’s been booked into the Randall County Detention Center. Police...
kgncnewsnow.com
Two People Dead Following Truck Wreck
Two people are dead following a semi-truck collision just outside Vega, Friday. Texas Department Of Public Safety troopers say at 5:15 a.m., Friday morning, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was going west on I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt .was parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached a semi-trailer to it.
Amarillo Police investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night. According to an APD press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive at around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers said a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica struck […]
What?! Really? A Bomb Scare in Downtown Amarillo
As if Amarillo hasn't already had its fair share of crazy incidents this month, ranging from hostage situations to robberies, yet another incident happened. A suspicious package had been delivered near 1100 S Fillmore St, a U.S. Army Entrance Processing Station and U.S. Defense Office which warranted a call from the Department of Homeland Security to the Amarillo Police Department around 2:08 p.m. The APD bomb squad soon arrived on the scene before clearing the scene and closing down South Fillmore street, SE 11th Ave, and SE 12th Ave.
KFDA
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
KFDA
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
More information released by Amarillo PD after suspicious package report
Update (4:32 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information regarding Friday afternoon’s incident in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, police were contacted around 2:08 p.m. Friday by the Department of Homeland Security on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address in the 1100 block of […]
Myhighplains.com
Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder
An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
What’s Your Opinion? Does Amarillo Need Another, New Hospital?
I've seen this question pop up more than once recently online. A post is made asking people to support the push for another hospital in the area. It begs the question... While everyone has their good and bad experiences at local hospitals, I'm not sure I'm sold on us needing to build another massive campus.
TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ reports for the week of Oct. 23, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Oct. 23 include: Monday, Oct. 24: The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 45th Avenue to Washington […]
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
Where are the Best Places to Get Sushi in Amarillo?
People really have strong opinions on sushi. It seems you either really love it or you don't. I never really had sushi before until two of my friends separately on my birthday one year wanted to take me to have sushi. One took me out for lunch. The other took...
Amarillo’s Connection to the Stars of Rolling Stone Magazine
I grew up reading Rolling Stone Magazine. It's one of those magazines you pick up when you love music and you want to know all the backstories of your favorite artists. Anyone who is anyone would be featured in Rolling Stone. That magazine shaped a lot of our lives. So...
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo City Council to Meet This Tuesday
Amarillo’s next City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 25th, with a handful of topics on the agenda. Some of those points on the agenda include updates from the various boards like Parks and Recreation as well as the Environmental Task Force, consideration for both a location incentive agreement and tax abatement agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Committee and Coast Packing Company, further discussions on a Police Reserve Force, and much more.
KFDA
Authorities question 2 juveniles after bomb threat made against Pampa High School
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities placed two juvenile suspects into custody after a bomb threat was made against Pampa High School today. As school was dismissed today, high school officials were told of the threat made against the school. Pampa Police Department received the call about 3:35 p.m. and said...
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?
New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 0