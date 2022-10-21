ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Investigating Crash on Saturday Night

The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that took place on Saturday night. APD officers were called to south Western Street and Shelby Drive at 9:56 pm, as a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic, and was struck by a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. The woman has since...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

APD respond to La Quinta for SWAT incident

The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the 2100 block of Coulter Street. They responded to a weapons call at 12:40 PM at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter. More information will be released as it develops. UPDATE: Negotiators spoke to the man and the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

CIRT Incident At Amarillo Hotel, Suspect Identified

Amarillo Police have identified a man arrested Thursday, after a CIRT incident at the La Quinta Hotel. The incident at 2108 South Georgia ended up with the arrest of 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct. He’s been booked into the Randall County Detention Center. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two People Dead Following Truck Wreck

Two people are dead following a semi-truck collision just outside Vega, Friday. Texas Department Of Public Safety troopers say at 5:15 a.m., Friday morning, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was going west on I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt .was parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached a semi-trailer to it.
VEGA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night. According to an APD press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive at around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers said a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica struck […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What?! Really? A Bomb Scare in Downtown Amarillo

As if Amarillo hasn't already had its fair share of crazy incidents this month, ranging from hostage situations to robberies, yet another incident happened. A suspicious package had been delivered near 1100 S Fillmore St, a U.S. Army Entrance Processing Station and U.S. Defense Office which warranted a call from the Department of Homeland Security to the Amarillo Police Department around 2:08 p.m. The APD bomb squad soon arrived on the scene before clearing the scene and closing down South Fillmore street, SE 11th Ave, and SE 12th Ave.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

More information released by Amarillo PD after suspicious package report

Update (4:32 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information regarding Friday afternoon’s incident in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, police were contacted around 2:08 p.m. Friday by the Department of Homeland Security on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address in the 1100 block of […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder

An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo City Council to Meet This Tuesday

Amarillo’s next City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 25th, with a handful of topics on the agenda. Some of those points on the agenda include updates from the various boards like Parks and Recreation as well as the Environmental Task Force, consideration for both a location incentive agreement and tax abatement agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Committee and Coast Packing Company, further discussions on a Police Reserve Force, and much more.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?

New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
CANYON, TX
