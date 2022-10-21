Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
James G. Boniface, 75, of Marlborough
– James G. Boniface (Jimmy), 75, of Marlborough, passed away on October 20, 2022, at his home in Marlborough, following a valiant 3-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jimmy was the son of Raymond and Helen (MacManus) Boniface and the loving husband of Rose Marie (Collins) Boniface, to whom he was married for 51 years. Jimmy, a high school friend of Rose Marie’s brothers, met when she was 13, became engaged while he was in the Navy, and married soon after his discharge. Best friends and the loves of each other’s lives, they shared each other’s interests, supported each other’s work, and made their family their focus. They were able to enjoy their retired years sailing the New England coast, wintering in Marco Island, and summering in Maine. Last summer they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Cliff House in Ogunquit, Maine where they had spent their honeymoon.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas DiPilato Jr., 75, of Shrewsbury
– Nicholas DiPilato, Jr. passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, October 17, 2022 due to complications from heart ailments at the young age of 75. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on April 11, 1947, Nick was the eldest son of the late Nicholas and Bienvenida (Luna) DiPilato. A life-long Shrewsbury resident, Nick married his high school sweetheart, Marsha (Campbell), in 1971 and they recently celebrated their 51st anniversary.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury approves license changes for proposed McGovern collision, fit-up center
SHREWSBURY – McGovern Auto Group is one step closer to bringing a collision and fit-up center to Shrewsbury. The Select Board unanimously voted to approve a revised garage license for the proposed center at 420 Boston Turnpike during a meeting Oct. 11. The changes made to the garage license...
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Hudson High class of 1952 celebrates 50th reunion
HUDSON – Eighty members and guests of the Hudson High class of 1952 attended their 50-year reunion Sept. 24 at Marlborough Country Club. Reunion committee head was Doug Emmons, of Pittsboro, N.C., who moved out of town with his family in his junior year, failing to graduate with his class. In a surprise presentation, Emmons received a traditional red cap and gown, and a framed HHS diploma.
communityadvocate.com
Maria Chaves, 92, of Hudson
Hudson – Maria Jesus (Braga) Chaves, 92, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven, with her beloved husband of 47 years, Joao Chaves, who predeceased her on November 14, 2003.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough woman celebrates a century of memories, advocacy
NORTHBOROUGH – Charlotte Goldenberg Penn has done much in her 100 years. She’s been the director of a regional interfaith council, led Holocaust remembrances and volunteered for numerous organizations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. She’s even danced with Buddy Cianci. On Oct. 11, Penn celebrated her 100th...
communityadvocate.com
Union Common in Marlborough is a venerable community gathering place
MARLBOROUGH – One of the most used outdoor sites in Marlborough is the Union Common, a downtown green space bordered by Main, High and Bolton streets. The grassy slope lends itself to audience viewing, especially with a stage set up by the city. Hundreds of downtown concerts have been enjoyed here. Strings of lights and picnic tables have been added. A dance floor was hauled in once so spectators could dance to Dom V and the Swing Out Band under tall trees.
communityadvocate.com
Select Board continues Westboro Mobil Class II license suspension
WESTBOROUGH – Westboro Mobil’s license to sell used cars is hanging by a thread. After an extensive discussion on Oct. 11, the Westborough Select Board decided to continue the suspension of the East Main Street business’ Class II license until Nov. 3, with a public hearing scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6:15 p.m.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s Trunk or Treat returns after two-year hiatus
MARLBOROUGH – After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, costumed kids and their grownups returned to The Campus at Marlborough’s parking lot on Oct. 23 for the third Trunk or Treat. Launched in 2018, this fundraiser is organized by the Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club (MJWC) with support...
communityadvocate.com
Plan in the works to repair damage from fire at high school
WESTBOROUGH – A small electrical fire on Sept. 8 resulted in water damage in 13 classrooms on the second and third floors at Westborough High School. Because of the damage, classes were canceled on Sept. 8 and 9. How to fix the damage and how to make up the two days lost was discussed during the School Committee meeting on Oct. 6.
communityadvocate.com
Design shelving firm takes over Shakour site on Route 9
WESTBOROUGH – The building that once housed Shakour on Route 9 next to Lowe’s is making way for the newest location of Rakks, an architectural shelving and design firm. Founded in 1971 by Keivan Towfigh, the company recently moved from Needham into the old Shakour site in 2021.
communityadvocate.com
L.L.Bean set to open in Hudson next month
HUDSON – L.L.Bean is opening at Hudson’s Highland Commons on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. “As our company celebrates 110 years in business, we are honored to mark that milestone by opening a new retail store in Hudson, Massachusetts,” said Corey Bouyea, L.L.Bean vice president of stores and retail operations. “We’re grateful to our Massachusetts customers who have been pivotal to our continued growth, and we look forward to outfitting them for outdoor adventures for many years to come.”
communityadvocate.com
Hudson’s library and Rotarians partner for Pumpkin Stroll
HUDSON – The Hudson Public Library once again picked a “gord-geous” morning for its second annual Pumpkin Stroll. Families visited Liberty Park, located next to the library, on Oct. 22 to view pumpkins decorated by community members. Strollers also mingled among entries in a Meet the Scarecrows contest with hay donated by Balance Rock Farm in Berlin. The Hudson Rotary Club sponsored supplies for both of these activities and provided fun giveaways at the stroll including Frisbees and trick-or-treat bags.
communityadvocate.com
Community gathers for Small Stones Festival in Grafton
GRAFTON – The Small Stones Festival of the Arts is under way. For the fifth year, regional arts organizations have teamed up to present the best in painting, photography, music and literature. The festival began on Oct. 14 with an awards presentation; it continues through Oct. 23. The exhibit...
communityadvocate.com
St. John’s students named National Merit Scholarship commended students
SHREWSBURY – Seven students at St. John’s have been named as commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program. It includes seniors Zachary Condon, Luke Freeborn, Jackson Harris, Daniel McCabe, Trevor Melo, Arjun Nargolwala and Ryan O’Connor. A letter of commendation from the school and the...
