– James G. Boniface (Jimmy), 75, of Marlborough, passed away on October 20, 2022, at his home in Marlborough, following a valiant 3-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jimmy was the son of Raymond and Helen (MacManus) Boniface and the loving husband of Rose Marie (Collins) Boniface, to whom he was married for 51 years. Jimmy, a high school friend of Rose Marie’s brothers, met when she was 13, became engaged while he was in the Navy, and married soon after his discharge. Best friends and the loves of each other’s lives, they shared each other’s interests, supported each other’s work, and made their family their focus. They were able to enjoy their retired years sailing the New England coast, wintering in Marco Island, and summering in Maine. Last summer they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Cliff House in Ogunquit, Maine where they had spent their honeymoon.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO