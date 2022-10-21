Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with making bomb threat against Metrolink
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was charged Tuesday with making a bomb threat against the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station. Norman Emil Simpson was accused of making the bomb threat while at the train station at 28200 Forbes Road about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s deputies. The station was shut down and about five neighboring businesses were also closed as a precaution, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
2urbangirls.com
South LA man to be sentenced for fireworks explosion case
LOS ANGELES – A South Los Angeles man is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for illegally transporting tons of explosives, including dangerous homemade fireworks that were detonated by police in his neighborhood, causing a massive explosion that injured 17 people and resulting in about $1 million in damages to the area.
2urbangirls.com
Teen accused of bringing loaded gun onto high school campus
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student brought a loaded handgun onto the campus of Westminster High School and has been booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall, police said Tuesday. The teen, whose name was not released, was booked on suspicion of possession of a weapon...
2urbangirls.com
West LA man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for harassing, targeting female doctors at VA facilities
LOS ANGELES – A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced today to 216 months in federal prison.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
2urbangirls.com
Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case
LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
2urbangirls.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive
A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The post Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Video shows Alhambra police officers pull injured driver from burning vehicle after crash
Incredible video shows the moment Alhambra police officers pulled an injured driver from a burning vehicle after it crashed.
Family of Security Guard Announces Excessive Force Claim Against LASD
The family of Blake Anderson, whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar over the weekend was captured on cell phone video, will hold a news conference Friday with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Woodland Hills collision
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist...
KTLA.com
Man arrested after bizarre assault spree in Orange County
An Orange man is accused of committing a series of assaults, sexual assaults, and other crimes within the span of two hours in Tustin Friday night. Sean Anthony Aguilera, 28, first assaulted an elderly woman near the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 6:50 p.m., the Tustin Police Department said in a news release.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD launches criminal investigation into secretly recorded meeting
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into a leaked audio recording to determine if it was recorded illegally. ‘The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of eavesdropping,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death on Pomona street
POMONA, Calif. – A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Officers were called to investigate the sound...
Woman wanted in connection with deadly stabbing in Compton
A man was fatally stabbed in Compton, police said. The incident unfolded just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of N. Essey Avenue. The victim described as a man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was believed to be a female. No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed on Long Beach Pier, suspect in custody
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at a pier in the Long Beach harbor. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Arriving officers found a man with a...
LAPD bodycam video shows moments leading up to Watts officer-involved shooting
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video showing the moments leading up to a shooting that injured an assault suspect in Watts.
Santa Ana Police Arrest Three Suspects in Shooting Death
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday.
Comments / 2