Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Has A Massive Sales Problem With The iPhone 14 Plus
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this year, it made a slight change to the lineup by introducing a new model — the iPhone 14 Plus. This model had the exact hardware specifications as the standard iPhone 14 — except for a larger display. While not exactly a replacement for last year's iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 Plus filled a void in Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup following the cancellation of the iPhone Mini. Given that people weren't buying the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in sizable numbers, the writing was on the wall for the Mini series. Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming evident that Apple's larger-screened replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini could meet the same fate.
Apple's industrial design chief to depart company three years after Jony Ive
Apple's industrial design chief who most recently oversaw the design of products including the iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac computers is leaving the company.
hypebeast.com
Apple Will Reportedly Use an M2 Chip With 24 CPUs and 76 GPUs in New Laptops
Apple’s next Mac Pro is predicted to pack in a high-performing M2 chip, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported. Detailing the rumored high-end machine in the new edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the company is currently testing the chipset on a version of its desktop. This particular M2 variant comes with a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU alongside well as 192GB of memory.
EU finally approves rule to ban Apple’s iPhone charger
The European Union has given its final approval to a new rule that will ban Apple’s iPhone charger and force all devices to use the same plug.It is the last, mostly formal stage of bringing the “common charger directive” into force, which will require all devices to have the same charger from 2024.Electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets and headphones will all be required to charge up using USB-C. Most phone makers have switched to that new standard – but Apple’s Lightning cable remains a notable exception.Publicly, Apple has opposed the rules, arguing that they will limit innovation and that...
The Verge
Apple iPad (10th gen) review: stuck in the middle
The new 10th-generation iPad is ostensibly the new starting point for the iPad line. It’s got a bigger screen, faster processor, and better design than the ninth-gen model that came out in 2021 and has been the entry point for the iPad line for the past few years. The bigger size screen and many of the design features have trickled down from the more expensive iPad Air, but the 10th-gen iPad has an older processor and makes some other omissions to bring the price down.
daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
Apple said to be testing multiple Mac Pro configurations including one with 48 CPU cores
In a nutshell: The next version of Apple's high-end Mac Pro is expected to be the first to feature Apple Silicon. Apple insider Mark Gurman believes the Mac Pro could be offered with multiple chip options that are at least two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max and has affectionately dubbed them the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. These chips are said to feature 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, alongside 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of system memory.
The Verge
Microsoft’s new $599 Mac Mini-like PC is designed to improve Windows on Arm
Microsoft is launching its own version of the Mac Mini today with a $599 PC that’s designed for developers to build native Arm apps for Windows 11. Known previously as Project Volterra, the Windows Dev Kit 2023 (what a name) will be available today in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US. Developers will be able to purchase the device, but really anyone wanting a miniature Windows on Arm machine can buy one, too.
notebookcheck.net
iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back
Lamenting Apple’s convoluted iPad ecosystem, industry insider Mark Gurman has suggested in the latest edition of his newsletter that the company was considering launching an affordable iPad model with a plastic back. Gurman believes the ill-fated iPad was Cupertino’s “only real hope” against Chromebooks in schools.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Amazon says OEMs won’t build their smart TVs due to ‘concern that Google would retaliate’
Christine is in an airport lounge and Haje is perched on the corner of a cafe bench, as the TechCrunch team is in transit post-Disrupt today. We miss our work besties already (💯) and are hung over (metaphorically and literally) from an overabundance of wonderfulness this week. Enjoy Daily Crunch, and see y’all next week!
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons the iPad mini Is the Best iPad Apple Currently Sells
Although Apple's higher-end iPads seem like they're trying to become laptop replacements, the iPad mini is refreshingly proud to be a tablet. Other iPads may have bigger screens, but most people will find them too big to hold for long periods. And unlike those devices, the iPad mini puts portability first and is always a pleasure to use.
ZDNet
Microsoft starts shipping its Windows on Arm device for developers: Windows Dev Kit 2023
"Project Volterra," Microsoft's device aimed at developers interested in building, testing and running native Windows on Arm apps, is shipping as of today, October 24. Microsoft is counting on the new $599 device to attract more developers to build native Windows on Arm apps, especially AI apps which take advantage of the built-in neural-processing unit in the Qualcomm platform.
Engadget
Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions
Apple is matching its wave of software updates with a not-so-pleasant price hike. As 9to5Mac reports, the company has raised the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV+. Music now costs $11 per month for individual plans (up from $10) in the US, or $109 per year. The Family plan now costs $17 per month instead of $15. TV+ sees the largest relative jump — the price has increased from $5 per month to $7, and from $50 per year to $69.
The Verge
Apple’s lead hardware designer Evans Hankey is leaving
The person in charge of the physical look and feel for Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and everything else is leaving the company, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported. Industrial design vice president Evans Hankey will only remain with Apple for another six months. Hankey took over hardware design three years ago after longtime chief design officer Jony Ive exited to start his own design firm.
knowtechie.com
New M2 MacBook Pro models expected to launch next month
Apple continues to push out new and improved MacBooks, and the company is expected to release new M2-powered MacBook Pro devices next month. The biggest clue is that Apple has cut prices by 15% on refurbished MacBook Pro models powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Amazon also has deals on the current 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad
Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS.Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. It means that they all have new features such as the ability to edit messages after sending them, improvements to the Mail and Photos apps, changes to the lock screen, and more.But it is a new feature that has proven by far the most controversial of Apple’s 2022 updates. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and...
TechCrunch
Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev
Along the journey, they faced myriad problems with containers — namely speed and cost. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g. if one microservice fails, it won’t bring down the others).
Engadget
Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16
It's a major Apple update day, as the company is rolling out new versions of its iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems. While iPhone users at large have already had a taste of iOS 16, this will be the first time that most folks will get their hands on iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Decreasing iPhone 14 Plus Production
Apple is reportedly decreasing its production of the iPhone 14 Plus. According to The Information, the tech giant informed at least one of its manufacturers in China to “immediately halt production” of the smartphone’s components while it assesses the demand for the iPhone 14 Plus. Meanwhile, the two downstream Apple suppliers in China that assemble the parts into larger modules are also supposedly scaling back production by 70% and 90%. Demand for the iPhone 14 Plus is supposedly quite low as consumers prefer to spend the extra $100 USD for the iPhone 14 Pro and its extra features.
Apple 10th Gen iPad Review: Modern Build, Modern Speeds
With the announcement of the 10th Gen iPad, Apple’s line of tablets now contains six options. And the latest iPad aims to stick out with a modern design that’s trickled down from more expensive options and a new spot for the front camera. It brings that modern, rounded...
Comments / 0