The European Union has given its final approval to a new rule that will ban Apple’s iPhone charger and force all devices to use the same plug.It is the last, mostly formal stage of bringing the “common charger directive” into force, which will require all devices to have the same charger from 2024.Electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets and headphones will all be required to charge up using USB-C. Most phone makers have switched to that new standard – but Apple’s Lightning cable remains a notable exception.Publicly, Apple has opposed the rules, arguing that they will limit innovation and that...

2 HOURS AGO