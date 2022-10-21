ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh International Airport auction is back

By Paul Guggenheimer
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Looking for a good deal on a rare or everyday item?

The Allegheny County Airport Authority is bringing back its annual auction. Over 8,000 items are up for bid Saturday with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. and bidding starting at 10 a.m.

A wide variety of items are available, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys and clothing. Also, 11 vehicles abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well.

The auction will take place at the Heavy Equipment Building on the north side of the airfield.

Last year, more than 1,000 people took part in the auction, which is held simultaneously in person and online.

While authority officials can’t explain the circumstances behind abandoned SUVs, trucks and cars, reasons for vehicles being left behind include travelers not returning due to death or otherwise, such as a college student that returns home out-of-state and no one ever bothers to return to retrieve their vehicle.

Vehicles left for more than 45 days in airport lots are towed to storage and the airport authority, county police and PennDOT attempt to contact owners before being put up for auction.

“Every year, we collect thousands and thousands of items that were left behind at the airport and nobody claims them,” Allegheny County Airport Authority spokesman Matt Neistein said. “So, at some point, you have to empty the storage units out. We don’t have unlimited room so we found this to be a really good solution that works out for the community, raises money for charity and helps us keep those products moving along.”

Neistein said proceeds from the sale of personal items from the lost and found such as jewelry, electronics, and toys, go to the Allegheny County Airport Authority Charitable Foundation.

“We use those funds to help out military families coming to the airport, fund aviation scholarships. It helps support our Art in the Airport program and things like that,” Neistein said.

He said there are some pretty good deals including vehicles that can be obtained relatively cheaply.

“Last year somebody bought a used fire truck for $17,000. Brand new they go six figures,” Neistein said. “Even with depreciation that seems like a really good deal.”

To get to the auction site, bidders are being told to take Business 376 to Hangar Service Road a few hundred feet west of University Boulevard. Turn onto Hangar Service Road and then turn left at the first stop sign. Go up a short hill and the Heavy Equipment Building is the first building on the left. Park on the west side of the building.

