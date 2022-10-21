ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former medical center now becomes a new spot for art

The arts continue to grow in Jersey City as the Beacon, the site of the former Jersey City Medical Center and now an apartment complex, becomes host to new exhibitions happening in the city starting Saturday, Nov. 5, with “Crossing the Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries.”. This first exhibition at...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

2022 Jersey City school board election is all about the money

Three priorities have emerged in the race for three open seats on the Jersey City Board of Education — funding, funding and funding. It’s not actually that simple, but eight candidates know that the related issues of the school budget, rising taxes, finding new revenue streams and resolving an icy relationship with the city are the main issues leading up to the Nov. 8 election for the three-year seats.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says

The city was named the seventh best in the nation for Halloween, based off comparisons of trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather, according to the digital financial services firm WalletHub. From the masquerade parties at bars and restaurants for the 21-and-older kid in all of us to the trunk-or-treat festivities...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

27 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we take care of the leg work when it comes to local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Jersey City ranked as the #1 most ethnically diverse city in the country; a live snake was found on an airplane at Newark Airport; the Jersey City Council approved a $724M municipal budget; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken school board candidates talk transparency, facilities as Election Day nears

With Election Day just weeks away, the Hoboken Board of Education race is shaping up as the most contentious in Hudson County. Just under 10 months after a polarizing referendum on a $241 million new high school failed, eight candidates are competing for three seats, and only one is an incumbent. The Jersey Journal interviewed this year’s candidates about transparency, post-COVID-19 needs, facilities and more.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Attempted Bank Robbery in Jersey City Unsuccessful

Photo Credit: Google Maps An attempted bank robbery early this afternoon in Jersey City was unsuccessful. According to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, at approximately 12:51 pm Jersey City Police responded to the Bank of America, located at 2400 Kennedy Boulevard, on a call of a male who allegedly entered the bank and gave the clerk a note claiming he had a bomb and demanding $10,000.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Rejoice for a week celebrating the Day of the Dead in Jersey City

The dead have risen! Or at least they will when the 8th annual Days of the Dead celebrationan at the Riverview Farmers Market returns to Jersey City on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event is in partnership with local Mexican American artist Santiago Cohen and will be expanding to include activities throughout the week, culminating on Friday, Nov. 4.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njspotlightnews.org

Crackdown on smoke shops trying to get around cannabis law

Businesses use workarounds like calling sales ‘donations’. Some smoke shops are finding clever ways to illegally sell cannabis to customers. Former New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino saw it firsthand while doing some field research. “What I’ve heard more about recently is, we’re charging this amount for the vape pipe or the bong, and it’s X amount dollars more than it otherwise would be. And the marijuana is a gift. The notion that that makes the illegal legal, it’s laughable,” Porrino said.
NJ.com

Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw

St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy