Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
Former medical center now becomes a new spot for art
The arts continue to grow in Jersey City as the Beacon, the site of the former Jersey City Medical Center and now an apartment complex, becomes host to new exhibitions happening in the city starting Saturday, Nov. 5, with “Crossing the Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries.”. This first exhibition at...
2022 Jersey City school board election is all about the money
Three priorities have emerged in the race for three open seats on the Jersey City Board of Education — funding, funding and funding. It’s not actually that simple, but eight candidates know that the related issues of the school budget, rising taxes, finding new revenue streams and resolving an icy relationship with the city are the main issues leading up to the Nov. 8 election for the three-year seats.
Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says
The city was named the seventh best in the nation for Halloween, based off comparisons of trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather, according to the digital financial services firm WalletHub. From the masquerade parties at bars and restaurants for the 21-and-older kid in all of us to the trunk-or-treat festivities...
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NJ hospital fired me for breaking off relationship with CEO, woman says in lawsuit
A former employee is suing a Hudson County hospital and its chief executive officer, claiming that she was fired because she broke off seven-month relationship with him that included sex with multiple women inside the hospital. Serafima Isachenko, 30, had worked as an ultrasound technician at Hudson Regional Hospital in...
hobokengirl.com
27 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we take care of the leg work when it comes to local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Jersey City ranked as the #1 most ethnically diverse city in the country; a live snake was found on an airplane at Newark Airport; the Jersey City Council approved a $724M municipal budget; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
Hoboken school board candidates talk transparency, facilities as Election Day nears
With Election Day just weeks away, the Hoboken Board of Education race is shaping up as the most contentious in Hudson County. Just under 10 months after a polarizing referendum on a $241 million new high school failed, eight candidates are competing for three seats, and only one is an incumbent. The Jersey Journal interviewed this year’s candidates about transparency, post-COVID-19 needs, facilities and more.
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
hudsontv.com
Attempted Bank Robbery in Jersey City Unsuccessful
Photo Credit: Google Maps An attempted bank robbery early this afternoon in Jersey City was unsuccessful. According to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, at approximately 12:51 pm Jersey City Police responded to the Bank of America, located at 2400 Kennedy Boulevard, on a call of a male who allegedly entered the bank and gave the clerk a note claiming he had a bomb and demanding $10,000.
Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello Film In Ocean County
LAVALLETTE – Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Joe Manganiello enjoyed local summer as they filmed the final scenes of 2023’s “The Kill Room” at the Jersey shore on October 7. The description on IMDB.com summarizes: “A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme...
N.J. man, 20, killed after being dragged by NYC subway
A 20-year-old New Jersey man was killed Monday in New York City when he was dragged by a subway after either a piece of his clothing or his book bag got stuck in the train door, authorities said. Joseph Ancona, of Westwood, was running to catch a southbound No. 1...
Hoboken police investigating street scuffle that left three apparently unconscious (VIDEO)
Hoboken police are investigating an incident early Sunday morning caught on video in which at least three men were apparently knocked unconscious near a couple bars and the Hoboken Terminal, authorities said. The 20-second video show people milling about and looking on as one man is knocked out cold by...
Rejoice for a week celebrating the Day of the Dead in Jersey City
The dead have risen! Or at least they will when the 8th annual Days of the Dead celebrationan at the Riverview Farmers Market returns to Jersey City on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event is in partnership with local Mexican American artist Santiago Cohen and will be expanding to include activities throughout the week, culminating on Friday, Nov. 4.
njspotlightnews.org
Crackdown on smoke shops trying to get around cannabis law
Businesses use workarounds like calling sales ‘donations’. Some smoke shops are finding clever ways to illegally sell cannabis to customers. Former New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino saw it firsthand while doing some field research. “What I’ve heard more about recently is, we’re charging this amount for the vape pipe or the bong, and it’s X amount dollars more than it otherwise would be. And the marijuana is a gift. The notion that that makes the illegal legal, it’s laughable,” Porrino said.
Four sentenced for running Newark, NJ ‘drive-through’ heroin ring
NEWARK — A quartet of New Jersey men has been sentenced to a combined 36 years behind bars after all pleading guilty in the spring in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring that operated near Interstate 78 in New Jersey's most populous city. The New Jersey Office of the...
Student, 14, shot outside Staten Island high school
A student was shot in the leg outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island Tuesday, according to police. The student was hit once around 1:57 p.m. outside the Prince’s Bay school, officials said.
Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw
St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0